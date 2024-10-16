Aerospace & Defense Growth Accelerators Research Report 2024-2026 with Competitive Analysis of Active Players Mainly in the US, UK, and Israel

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace & Defense Growth Accelerators, 2024-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an outlook on global defense accelerators and venture capital (VC) firms while discussing the increasing private and government sector penetration into the defense industry.



It identifies and analyzes key factors driving and restraining current trends as geo-political shifts have reshaped attitudes towards defense-tech investments. What was once considered controversial is now increasingly considered a strategic and essential area for VCs and emerging accelerators. As such, the study provides a snapshot of the competitive landscape that encompasses the active global participants - mainly in the US, UK, and Israel - considered to be the most innovative defense start-up hubs. This shift reflects a broader trend of aligning technological innovation with strategic national interests, opening up new VC avenues in the defense sector.



This report also discusses emerging growth opportunities while pointing out the implications of VC penetration in the industry, which are changing business models, R&D, and procurement while shrinking timelines, impacting supply chain shortages, and building up military plans. It also overviews prime defense technologies covered by VCs and accelerators while pointing out primary contracts, joint ventures, and collaborations that are changing the vibrant landscape and introducing new business opportunities to new and traditional players in the global defense market.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Defense-tech Investments

VCs as Market Catalyzer

Industrial AI Becomes a Common Denominator for Digital Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aerospace and Defense Growth Accelerators Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

Research Methodology

Competitive Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Aerospace & Defense Leading Accelerators and VCs

Global Industry Overview

Aerospace & Defense Accelerators Leading Technologies

DIU

Lockheed Martin Ventures

DIANA

Brave-1

Starburst

Leading VCs Aerospace & Defense Recent Industry Investments

