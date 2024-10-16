ValueSelling Associates Recognized as a Notable Provider in 2024 Sales Training Landscape

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. today announced the company has been included as a notable sales training provider in the Forrester 2024 Sales Training Landscape. ValueSelling Associates is one of 13 vendors included in this Forrester report which helps revenue enablement leaders and sales leaders understand the value they can expect from a sales training services provider.



Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, said, “We believe one of the ways we add value as a sales training provider is through our new ValueCoach AI tool. AI is an important technology that can be applied to both the strategic and tactical work of revenue teams. We use AI as a technology partner to empower customer-facing roles to refine sales and marketing outreach and provide them with a safe, objective space to hone their skills. While providing leadership with the tools they need to track and improve training efficacy.”

ValueCoach AI™ is the first value-based artificial intelligence coaching tool engineered to empower revenue teams to drive desired selling behaviors and enable sales managers to optimize sales coaching and performance efficiently. Significant industry media—such as Forbes, Sales & Marketing Management, SalesTech Star and the International Journal of Sales Transformation—have covered the benefits of ValueCoach AI.

The ValueCoach AI tool is designed to align with a company’s specific sales process. It provides dynamic personas based on your target buyers, which marketing and sales teams can interact with to hone messaging and improve customer engagement. It also simulates sales calls with target prospects, evaluates real-world sales calls and uses this data to populate skill performance rubrics. Planned integrations for ValueCoach AI will expand capabilities to assess opportunity strength, provide just-in-time training content and create dynamic, individualized learning journeys.

Industry Recognition for ValueSelling Associates

In addition to being named as a notable vendor in the Forrester 2024 Sales Training Landscape, ValueSelling Associates receives industry recognition regularly from industry analysts, associations and publications. ValueSelling has been ranked as a Top Sales Training Company by both Selling Power and Training Industry and has won multiple Stevie Awards. ValueSelling Associates was also positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers and continues to earn a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of October 16, 2024), a site that offers in-depth client reviews.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

