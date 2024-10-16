Bradley University Announces the Bradley Commitment

Peoria, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradley University is proud to introduce the Bradley Commitment, a new tuition program designed to increase access to quality higher education for high-achieving students from Illinois.

The Bradley Commitment offers full tuition coverage to qualifying students, providing them with the financial support they need to pursue their academic dreams. This initiative is part of Bradley's ongoing effort to ensure equitable access to a world-class education for all students.

"Today, we reaffirm Bradley University's commitment to accessibility and excellence in higher education. The Bradley Commitment ensures that academically driven students from Illinois, regardless of their financial background, have the opportunity to pursue their dreams without the burden of tuition,” said Bradley University Interim President Jonathan Michael. “By providing this support, we are investing in our future leaders while reaffirming our dedication to fostering academic success for all."

The Bradley Commitment covers tuition costs that are not already funded by other federal, state, institutional, or private awards, such as the Federal Pell Grant or Illinois MAP (Monetary Award Program) funding.

To be considered for the Bradley Commitment, students must meet the following criteria:

Illinois residents (both student and parent)

Graduated from an Illinois high school with a GPA of 2.8 or higher

Pell Grant eligible

Under the age of 24 and admitted as a new first-year student at Bradley University

Family’s annual gross income (AGI) must be $65,000 or less

Enrolled full-time (minimum 12 credit hours) during fall and spring semesters

Students don’t need to complete a separate application for the Bradley Commitment. Once Bradley University receives the student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Financial Services team will assess eligibility.

For more information about the Bradley Commitment, please visit https://bradley.edu/commitment/.

