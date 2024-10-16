Ezra, Full-Body MRI Leader, Launches AI-Powered Scans to Philadelphia in Partnership with Princeton Radiology

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezra , the company revolutionizing early cancer detection through full-body MRI screening, has announced its expansion into the Philadelphia area through a partnership with Princeton Radiology , one of the leading radiology providers in the Northeast. This partnership will leverage Ezra’s AI-powered, full-body MRI technology to help Pennsylvania residents detect cancer and seek intervention as early as possible, allowing them better chances of recovery.



Approximately 80,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer each year in Pennsylvania. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the state, and approximately 27,000 state residents died of cancer in 2022. Pennsylvania’s cancer mortality rate is higher than average compared to the country overall, and is substantially higher among the Black population . Early detection is the greatest defense against cancer, increasing survival rates to over 80%. Ezra has built AI that enhances every step of the traditional MRI screening process – imaging, analysis, and reporting – to help individuals catch cancer at its earliest stages. The partnership between Ezra and Princeton Radiology marks the first time this technology has been commercially available in the state of Pennsylvania.

“The Philadelphia area is an incredibly important market for Ezra, given the diversity of its population, the healthcare infrastructure of the city, and the high rates of cancer across the state,” said Emi Gal, CEO and founder of Ezra. “Early detection of cancer saves lives every day, including amongst many of our members – we’ve found potential cancer in 6% of our members to date – and we are ready to continue the fight against cancer in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease for over 50 years, and is committed to bringing empathy, compassion, and a remarkable imaging experience to its community. Ezra and Princeton Radiology originally announced their partnership in May 2024 in New Jersey, and the continued interest from Princeton patients in full-body MRI has helped fuel the expansion of this partnership into new cities and states.

“Cancer is one of our country’s most pressing health issues, and our patients understand how important early detection is for survival,” said Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., President of Princeton Radiology. “Ezra’s innovative scanning technology will help us continue serving our patients with the most cutting-edge and advanced techniques to detect disease.”

Ezra is now live in six Princeton Radiology locations in Newtown (Bucks County), Pennsylvania and across New Jersey. Patients can now schedule Ezra full-body MRI scans by visiting www.ezra.com or calling 888.402.3972.

About Ezra

Founded in 2018 by founder and CEO Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full-body MRI to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.