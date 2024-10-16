Miller Johnson Expands Detroit Office

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Johnson will relocate its Detroit office to the 36th floor of the Ally Detroit Center, effective Spring 2025, following four years of significant growth.



The new office space, located at 500 Woodward Avenue, will offer state-of-the-art facilities and a modern, collaborative environment designed to enhance client interactions and support the firm’s continued expansion.

Miller Johnson currently occupies 10,680 square feet on the 28th floor of the Ally Detroit Center, as well as temporary office space in the Chrysler House.

The new 24,450 square foot office will allow the firm to move all of its team into one space. Miller Johnson opened its Detroit office in 2020 with three attorneys and has since grown to include over 42 team members and counting.

“We are thrilled to move within the Ally Detroit Center, a premier location in the heart of Detroit, and one of the iconic properties associated with Michigan,” said Fadwa Hammoud, Managing Member of the Detroit office. “This move not only reflects our growth but also our dedication to investing in the city and providing our clients with the highest level of service.”

Hammoud added, “The new space will enable us to better serve our clients and foster a dynamic work environment for our team. We are focusing on recruiting the highest level of talent into our firm, including attorneys, paralegals, and vital client service team members.”

Miller Johnson’s Detroit office has also expanded its practice areas, which now includes Real Estate, Litigation, Intellectual Property, Education, Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, Immigration, Medical Recovery, Internal Investigations and Compliance, Aviation, and Renewable Energy.

The relocation in downtown Detroit is part of Miller Johnson’s broader strategy to expand its presence in key markets and continue delivering top-tier legal services throughout Michigan.

“We have key clients in every corner of Michigan and our ability to meet in person and proactively provide meaningful services and peace of mind is fundamental for us,” said Hammoud. “Being in Detroit is essential to serving clients in Southeast Michigan and also creates efficiency with clients that have business interests in international trade, cross-border transportation and immigration matters, and economic development that grows Michigan.”

For more information, please contact: Lance Hartman, Director of Brand and Communications, Miller Johnson 616.831.1861 hartmanl@millerjohnson.com.