IMCD acquires Blumos Group to accelerate its growth in the life science markets in Latin America

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (17 October 2024) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a global leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Importadora y Distribuidora Blumos SpA, Transportes Blumos SpA, Comercial e Industrial Solutec SpA, all in Chile, Sonutra Blumos SAC in Peru and Blumos S.A. in Argentina (jointly the “Blumos Group”).

Established in 1945 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile and with operations also in Peru and Argentina, Blumos Group distributes a comprehensive portfolio of specialty ingredients and chemicals for the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets across Latin America. The Blumos Group represents leading global suppliers with a wide range of specialty products and offers in-depth formulation expertise supported by a number of application laboratories. IMCD welcomes approximately 160 employees to its organization.

“The Blumos Group is a perfect cultural and strategic fit with IMCD. Through the strong and complementary supplier and customer relationships fostered by Blumos over the years, IMCD is poised to further expand its business in Latin America” said Nicolas Kaufmann, Latin America President, IMCD.

“Blumos has built a legacy of almost 80 years distributing specialty chemicals and is also recognized as a leading solution-provider for clients in the region. IMCD is the perfect partner to help continue our growth. Our pursuit of excellence and commitment to innovation fit very well with IMCD’s values. This partnership will help our team to provide even more comprehensive solutions for our customers. We are very pleased and excited to join IMCD,” comments Roberto Blum, CEO of Blumos Group.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Attached, the press release in PDF format, the main image, and the photo caption.

Attachments