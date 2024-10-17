Anti-Aircraft Warfare Research Report 2024

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-aircraft warfare market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $18.58 billion in 2023 to $19.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The anti-aircraft warfare market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth observed in the historic period was driven by several factors including the increasing development of Indigenous air defense systems, higher government investments in aerospace and defense, evolving military threats, a growing emphasis on integrated air defense systems, and a focus on Indigenous technological advancements.







Anticipated growth in the forecast period will be fueled by the development of advanced surface-to-air missiles, enhancements in missile guidance and tracking systems, innovations in jamming and spoofing technologies, autonomous targeting and engagement systems, and national defense modernization initiatives. Key trends expected in this period include technological advancements, integration of advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, development of hypersonic weapons and countermeasures, improvements in missile defense systems, and the emergence of anti-satellite weapons.



The growth of the anti-aircraft warfare market is expected to be driven by the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS). These systems, which operate without human pilots onboard and can be controlled remotely or autonomously, serve various purposes such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat missions. Advances in technology have made UAS more affordable, accessible, and effective in reconnaissance and attack capabilities, contributing to their rising threat.

Anti-aircraft warfare systems play a crucial role in mitigating this threat by detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones before they pose a danger to their targets. For example, as of April 2022, the UK reported 181,166 registered drone pilots and approximately 6,000 drone-related incidents reported to police, with a minority constituting offenses. A notable portion of these incidents involved drones operating near or within restricted airspace, underscoring the need for enhanced anti-aircraft defenses.



Key players in the anti-aircraft warfare market are actively developing advanced laser-guided systems to improve precision and efficacy. These systems utilize laser technology to guide missiles or projectiles accurately to their targets. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), for instance, launched the Sanharika in October 2022, a laser-guided short-range anti-aircraft weapon system mounted on armored vehicles. Equipped with laser beam riding missiles, this system ensures precise targeting of aerial threats, thereby enhancing military defensive capabilities across diverse operational environments.



In June 2024, DZYNE Technologies, a prominent US-based manufacturer in aviation and aerospace components, acquired High Point Aerotechnologies LLC to strengthen its capabilities in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and autonomous flight technologies. This acquisition aims to integrate expertise from High Point Aerotechnologies, a manufacturer specializing in advanced aerospace components, to expand product offerings, improve operational efficiencies, and solidify DZYNE Technologies' position in the advanced aerospace sector.



Major companies operating in the anti-aircraft warfare market are Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hanwha Land Systems Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Indra Sistemas S.A, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Aselsan A.S., Airbus Defence and Space, Rosoboronexport State Corporation, Navantia SA, Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Almaz-Antey Corp.



North America was the largest region in the anti-aircraft warfare market in 2023. The regions covered in the anti-aircraft warfare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the anti-aircraft warfare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Technology: Fire Control System; Weapon System; Countermeasure System; Command And Control System

2) By Range: Short Range; Medium Range; Long Range

3) By Threat Type: Subsonic Missiles; Supersonic Missiles; Hypersonic Missiles

4) By Domain: Ground; Air; Marine; Space



Key Companies Mentioned: Raytheon Technologies Corporation; The Boeing Company; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Hanwha Land Systems Co. Ltd.; General Dynamics Corporation



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

