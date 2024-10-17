Beam Global Launches BeamWell™ Water Desalination and Delivery System to Provide Clean Water and Electricity in Crisis Zones

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced the official launch of the BeamWell™ water desalination and e-mobility delivery system. This solution is designed to address critical needs for clean drinking water, mobility and electricity in regions facing humanitarian crises.



The BeamWell™ product is based on the patented EV ARC™ system and is a self-sufficient, self-contained operational system for use in war zones and remote or disaster areas where only salt, brackish or dirty water is available because a reliable clean water supply is not available or has been interrupted. The BeamWell™ system provides three essential services to regions in crisis: it turns seawater into fresh water, which is then stored in an integrated 3000-liter tank that is replenished daily; it provides a source of electricity which can be used for medical or communications devices as well as cooking and lighting; and it charges four integrated and bundled Benzina Zero electric mopeds for the rapid distribution of food, water, medications or other vital resources, to those in need.

“We are living in unprecedented times when wars and natural disasters such as the recent hurricanes in the U.S. are becoming commonplace,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “At the same time 40% of the world’s population lives by the sea and in areas which are most prone to natural disasters. By providing a container-transportable, rapidly deployed, off-grid power source paired with desalination and e-mobility, we are addressing three of the most essential needs in crisis situations: clean water, reliable power and the means to distribute aid. Beam Global is on a mission to make a real difference in the lives of those who are suffering.”

Enabled by Beam Global’s patented EV ARC™ platform, the BeamWell™ system is completely self-contained, shipping-container-transportable, and deploys in minutes with no construction, no electrical work and no requirement for any supporting infrastructure. It can be relocated as water supply challenges fluctuate. Beam Global EV ARC™ technology, which has already been successfully deployed thousands of times worldwide, uses patented tracking solar technology to generate and store clean energy for e-mobility. The BeamWell™ solution will also use this renewable energy to desalinate water and provide power and a means of delivering aid.

Recent estimates suggest around 60 million people in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) lack access to clean and safe drinking water. As of October 2024, the water crisis in Gaza is severe, with nearly 2.3 million residents facing restricted access to clean water due to the ongoing conflict and damage to water infrastructure. This lack of access to clean water is contributing to a public health crisis, as waterborne diseases are spreading rapidly. Aid deliveries have included water, but the quantities are grossly insufficient to meet the needs of the entire population​, and many organizations are having trouble providing continued support throughout the region during the prolonged conflict.

Beam Global is finalizing deployment plans, with the first BeamWell™ systems expected to be delivered to the Middle East through global aid organizations as soon as possible. This U.S.-based company’s collaboration with governments, NGOs and other international partners represents a significant step toward addressing urgent needs in regions affected by conflict and humanitarian crises.

For more information on the BeamWell™ water treatment system contact the Beam Team at BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecc68fa3-dd8d-430e-a9c6-41ed4143d62d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d93d87a-8cd6-488e-adec-1ec911d01850