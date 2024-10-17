Philippines Alternative Lending Business Report 2024: A $936.6 Million Market by 2028, Driven by Foreign Entrants and Local Partnerships, & Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 25.5% on an annual basis to reach US$492.7 million in 2024.Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.4% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$392.6 million in 2023 to reach US$936.6 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





The alternative lending sector in the Philippines is rapidly expanding, driven by innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive regulatory changes. As digital solutions become more integrated into the financial system and new products cater to diverse needs, the sector is well-positioned for continued growth and increased financial inclusion.



Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector



The alternative lending sector in the Philippines has experienced significant growth, driven by increasing demand for accessible credit solutions among the unbanked and underbanked populations. As competition intensifies, particularly with the entry of foreign players, innovation is expected to flourish, leading to a broader range of lending products and services tailored to consumer needs. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued expansion, with projections indicating robust growth as digital lending solutions become more integrated into the financial ecosystem. This growth is further supported by strategic partnerships among key industry players.



Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Tonik Introduces Flex Loan and Big Loan - Tonik, a neo-bank in the Philippines, has launched two new lending products: Flex Loan and Big Loan. Flex Loan allows for collateral-free purchases, while Big Loan requires property as collateral. These offerings complement Tonik's Quick Loan product, reflecting the increasing demand for diverse credit solutions.

Salmon Launches Point-of-Sale Lending Service - Fintech startup Salmon has launched a point-of-sale lending service, partnering with 30 merchants to target millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking accessible credit options. The lending product is designed for younger consumers who prefer a simple and convenient borrowing experience over traditional financial institutions.

Strategic Partnerships



UNO Digital Bank and Trusting Social have established a notable partnership in the alternative lending sector in the Philippines. This collaboration aims to enhance access to consumer lending for underserved Filipinos by leveraging Trusting Social's AI-powered credit scoring and customer onboarding solutions. The partnership focuses on utilizing telco data to create accurate credit risk profiles, particularly for unbanked individuals, promoting financial inclusion in the country.



Regulatory Changes

Draft Guidelines for Online Lending Platforms - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking public comments on draft guidelines for registering and licensing online lending platforms to ensure consumer protection and fair lending practices. The final guidelines are expected to be released within the year.

Internet Transactions Act - The Internet Transactions Act (ITA), signed into law, aims to enhance e-commerce in the Philippines while safeguarding consumer rights and data privacy. This law governs online transactions, including those involving alternative lending services. By imposing standards for transparency and accountability, it is expected to create a more secure environment for digital financial activities. Central Bank Initiatives.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is focused on promoting digital banking and cashless payments, including regulatory measures to support digital lenders and improve the financial ecosystem as part of its Digitization Roadmap. This aims to enhance consumer access to financial services, crucial for the growth of alternative lending.

