Church’s Texas Chicken® to Giveaway Spook-tacular Treats for Halloween

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is launching a spook-tacular opportunity for its Real Rewards™ members to enjoy some delicious ‘treats’ with its Halloween promotion. Because who doesn’t love a little surprise around Halloween? From Oct. 17-31, rewards members will receive a special surprise treat (no tricks!) to enjoy just for being a member!



Church’s recently launched its new Real Rewards program which is a great new benefit for guests that rewards them each time they make a purchase in-store, online or via the mobile app. From October 17-31, when guests make any purchase at a Church’s restaurant, they can receive a special offer code card in their bag that can be entered and unlocked in the Church’s mobile app or on Churchs.com to reveal their special ‘treat.’ The surprise treat will automatically populate in the guest’s Real Rewards account once unlocked and will reveal one of the following ‘treats,’ including 100 points, 200 points, $2 off a $10 minimum purchase, or 20% off their entire order. Guests can redeem one reward per order*.

"Our Real Rewards loyalty program has been a huge hit since its launch earlier this year with more than 400,000 sign-ups and growing," said Natalia Franco, executive vice president and global CMO of Church’s Texas Chicken. "As we embrace the festive Fall season, we wanted to give our rewards members a little extra 'treat' to thank them for their continued support."

Real Rewards

With the Real Rewards program, guests can earn points and redeem them during future visits for select menu items. Guests simply need to sign up for the loyalty program and place their order. For each $1 a rewards member spends in-store, online, or via the app, they will receive 10 points. All guests who sign up will receive a free chicken reward, which they can redeem for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders on their first purchase as a rewards member.

In addition, just for being a Real Rewards member, guests will receive the following free items and promotional discounts automatically loaded into their account for redemption:

Members will have their choice of free dessert, regular classic side or 22 oz drink with any purchase for their birthdays and sign-up anniversaries

Throughout the year, members can expect surprise member-only rewards including day-of-the-week deals and special access to new and test menu items

For an image of the Halloween promotion, click HERE and for more information, visit www.churchs.com/rewards. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . More details on franchising opportunities are available at franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or franchise.texaschicken.com.

About Church’s Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

*Offer valid 10/17/24 – 10/31/24. Must be registered and signed into the Church's Real Rewards™ program to reveal, earn and redeem offer. To reveal your offer, the unique code must be entered in the Church's® app or on Churchs.com. Offers are only redeemable on the Church's® app, Churchs.com and in-restaurant. Offer is redeemable only at participating U.S. Church's® locations. Coupons expire 14 days after issued to the Real Rewards™ account. Points are subject to promotional terms and conditions. Offer is nontransferable once revealed and cannot be combined with any other offer. No product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons. Not valid on catering or third-party delivery platforms. No cash value. Terms apply. https://www.churchs.com/rewards/terms-conditions/