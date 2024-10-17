SMX Awarded $79.4M CFTC cGate Contract Through GSA Alliant 2

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Cloud Governance and Administration of Technology and Engineering (cGATE) contract through the General Services Administration’s (GSA), Assisted Acquisition Support, Alliant 2 vehicle, to provide cloud-based licensing and services. CFTC cGate is a competitively awarded contract with a total maximum value of up to $79.4M and a 5-year contract length.



The cGATE contract represents a cornerstone of the CFTC’s ongoing efforts to enhance its oversight of the futures and derivatives markets, ensuring integrity and transparency. SMX has supported the migration of several applications and the transition of numerous workloads to Azure and AWS for mission critical data and market oversight applications. Under this contract, SMX will continue to provide cutting-edge technology and support services in the areas of cloud operations, data management, and advanced security, that enable CFTC to advance its critical mission of protecting market participants and the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices.

Sandeep Dorawala, President of the SMX Digital Solutions Group, commented, “We are honored to have been selected by the CFTC to support their critical mission through the cGATE contract. This award is a testament to our team's continued dedication and expertise in delivering high-quality technology solutions that meet the complex needs of our federal clients. We look forward to continuing to partner with the CFTC to enhance their capabilities in market oversight and enforcement.”

As a trusted partner to the federal government, SMX brings deep domain expertise, a commitment to excellence, and a history of successful project execution. This contract award reinforces SMX's position as a leading provider of IT solutions in the federal marketplace.

