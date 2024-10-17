Dr. Wenming Chen to Receive Asian Myeloma Network Distinguished Service Award at the 8th AMN Summit in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) announced that it will be holding the Asian Myeloma Network (AMN) awards ceremony on Saturday, October 19, during the 8th Annual AMN Summit in Seoul, South Korea from October 17-20, 2024.



This year’s 8th Annual AMN Summit will be Asia’s largest gathering ever of myeloma specialists, along with patients and caregivers.

The Asian Myeloma Network Distinguished Service Award was conceived to recognize and honor the lifelong achievements of deserving AMN myeloma specialists, who have made a considerable impact in the field of myeloma research, clinical trials, and patient support.

This year’s AMN Distinguished Service Awardee is Dr. Wenming Chen — chief physician, professor, and doctoral supervisor.

Dr. Chen is the Director of the Department of Hematology in Beijing Chaoyang Hospital; the Department of Hematology in Capital Medical University; and the Multiple Myeloma Research Center of Beijing. He leads the Beijing branch of the National Clinic Research Center for Hematologic Diseases and heads the Myeloma Talent Team of Beijing Hospital Administration.

Dr. Chen is the Chairman of the Hematology Committee, Hematology Youth Committee, and the Hematology Laboratory Diagnosis Committee of the Chinese Medical Association. Other positions that Dr. Chen currently holds are the following: Vice President, Beijing Association for the Promotion of Popular Health; Vice-Chairman of the Myeloma Committee, Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology; Deputy Leader of the Myeloma Committee, Hematology Committee of Chinese Medical Association, Chinese Medical Doctor Association, and the Chinese Auto-Stem Cell Transplantation.

Dr. Chen is also an executive member of the Chinese Immunological Society, the Hematological Oncology Committee of China Anti-Cancer Center Association; a member of the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) and an executive member of the Asian Myeloma Network (AMN).

He has received more than ten grants, including major national science and technology projects, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Natural Science Foundation of Beijing. Dr. Chen has published over 300 academic papers and has written more than ten books related to multiple myeloma. He is also chief editor of six books, and co-editor of five textbooks.

In 2007, Dr. Chen cooperated with the IMF and held the first academic forum on multiple myeloma in Beijing, China. In 2009, the IMF signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with China in Beijing.

“The IMF is thrilled to congratulate Dr. Chen on receiving the prestigious AMN Distinguished Service Award. Dr. Chen's exceptional contributions to the field of myeloma research, clinical trials, and patient support make him a truly deserving recipient,” said IMF President & CEO and 28-year myeloma patient Yelak Biru.

“As a founding member of the AMN, Dr. Chen's tireless efforts to promote myeloma treatment throughout Asia and to train young Chinese hematologists have been invaluable. His expertise and dedication have significantly advanced the region's understanding and treatment of myeloma.”

“We are honored to have Dr. Wenming Chen as part of the IMF community and look forward to celebrating his achievements at the 8th Annual AMN Summit in Seoul,” he further expressed.

"As this year's AMN Distinguished Awardee and as one of the AMN's founding members, the IMF recognizes Dr. Wenming Chen's notable contributions to myeloma research, clinical trials, and treatments. We applaud his zealousness in educating and training aspiring hematologists in China. This prestigious recognition is truly well-deserved, and the global myeloma community collectively celebrates Dr. Chen's achievements and hard work in the field of myeloma," said IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, who will be presenting the prestigious award to Dr. Chen on the evening of the AMN awards ceremony.

"A founding member of the AMN, Dr. Chen has worked tirelessly to promote myeloma treatment throughout Asia and to enhance the training of young Chinese hematologists. He richly deserves this international recognition,” said IMF Vice President Senior Vice President of Global Affairs Daniel Navid.

According to IMF SVP Navid, “the Asian Myeloma Network's Executive Committee launched the AMN Distinguished Service Award in 2023 to recognize important contributions in scientific research and myeloma treatment in Asia.”

"The AMN Distinguished Service Award is an important milestone in the continued development of this important regional initiative. The AMN’s body of work—including clinical trials, basic myeloma research, physician training, and patient support—is becoming increasingly recognized. The AMN Distinguished Service Award provides a spotlight to honor leading Asian myeloma specialists,” said Mr. Navid.

The AMN Distinguished Service Awarding Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 19, with IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar presenting the award to Dr. Chen.

Other speakers at the award ceremony include Prof. Jin Lu (Peking University People's Hospital — Beijing, China), and Dr. Wen Gao (Beijing Chaoyang Hospital — Beijing, China).

To learn more about the Asian Myeloma Network and its annual summit and programs, visit myeloma.org.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

