Mike Flood Joins Riviera Partners as Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice Expansion

New York, NY, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the premier executive search firm specializing in technology leadership, is pleased to announce that Mike Flood has joined the firm as a Partner, where he will lead the expansion of Riviera’s Financial Services Practice. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in executive search and leadership advisory, Mike’s expertise will enhance the firm’s capabilities and broaden the scope of its offerings in financial services.

Mike Flood brings deep industry expertise to Riviera. He is the Founder of Calibration Talent Advisors and previously served as the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Westwood Partners LLC, a leading financial services-focused retained search boutique. In that role, Mike interviewed and assessed hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, helping clients build high-performing teams. His entrepreneurial acumen led to the launch of a venture business within Westwood, and he remains a Partner at Connectivity Capital Partners LLC and the Connectivity Ventures Fund. Early in his career, Mike co-founded The Capstone Partnership and built a strong foundation in executive search at Norman Broadbent, where he led the Financial Services practice. Mike is also the NY Regional Board Chair for Good Sports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Flood to the Riviera team,” said Michael A. Morell, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Riviera Partners. “Mike’s track record in financial services, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and extensive network, will be instrumental in broadening our reach and impact within this important sector. His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best leadership talent to drive transformational outcomes for our clients.”

“I’m excited to join Riviera and lead the financial services practice,” Flood shared. “The industry is experiencing rapid transformation, and finding the right leadership is more critical than ever. Riviera’s focus on delivering tech-forward leaders with precision and insight makes this an exciting opportunity to help financial services firms stay ahead and thrive.”

With Mike leading the Financial Services Practice, Riviera Partners strengthens its commitment to providing unparalleled access to leadership talent in this dynamic industry, reinforcing its reputation as the go-to partner for companies seeking transformational technical leaders.

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI/ML/Data, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company’s specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies and technology innovators.