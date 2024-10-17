European Drinking Water PFAS Management Growth Opportunities - Advanced PFAS Detection Technologies, Sustainable PFAS Treatment Innovations and Comprehensive End-to-end PFAS Management Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Drinking Water PFAS Management Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) present substantial environmental and health risks. Their complex structure makes them resistant to natural breakdown and allows them to accumulate in living organisms, posing a potential health risk. Growing evidence of PFAS contamination in surface water, groundwater, wastewater, soil, and air is compelling public water utilities and private companies across Europe to invest in detection and management technologies. Significant investments from the European Union (EU) are accelerating the development and implementation of PFAS contamination mitigation technologies.



This study provides an in-depth analysis of the drinking water PFAS management industry in Europe. It identifies industry trends and examines the factors aiding and restraining growth. While increasing public awareness and stricter regulations drive the market, significant challenges include escalating treatment costs and technological limitations. Industry stakeholders must adapt to evolving regulatory frameworks, explore innovative business models that include new partnerships, and enhance public-private collaborations.

The study identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and industry leaders to leverage, offering valuable insights for improving PFAS management and protecting Europe's water resources. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Drinking Water Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Management Industry

Sustainability and Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Ecosystem

Known Contamination Sites

Country-level Approach to Manage PFAS in Drinking Water

EU Guidelines on PFAS Exposure

PFAS Regulations in Europe

ECHA Timeline on PFAS Restriction Proposal

Main Technologies for PFAS Removal and Concentration

Main Technologies for PFAS Destruction

Industry Landscape

Companies to Action

Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced PFAS Detection Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable PFAS Treatment Innovations

Growth Opportunity 3: Comprehensive End-to-end PFAS Management Solutions

