New Venture Fund Releases 2024 Impact Report

Washington, DC, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, New Venture Fund (NVF), one of the world’s leading fiscal sponsors, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Impact Report. This year’s report showcases the organization’s growing influence across education, the environment, civil rights, global health, civic participation, and more. The groundbreaking work of the organization is made possible by over 170 projects run by more than 900 employees who NVF supports. In 2023, NVF made nearly $600 million in grants supporting over 1,000 domestic and international organizations.

Founded in 2006, NVF has pioneered a fiscal sponsorship model that empowers changemakers by relieving them of administrative burdens and allowing them to focus on their missions. From grant management and compliance support to accounting and human resources, NVF provides the vital infrastructure that enables partners to scale their efforts and deliver meaningful impact across the globe.

“Philanthropy is powerful. It can inspire and fuel optimism for a better future, but it can also be complex and daunting to do at scale,” said Lee Bodner, President of NVF. “At NVF, we are committed to removing that friction, enabling people, projects, and resources to change the world. Our 2024 Impact Report highlights the ways we are delivering that impact and the strong future we see for fiscal sponsorship in philanthropy.”

As always, the impact of NVF is driven by the dedicated staff of projects that call NVF home. The 2024 Impact Report highlights just a few of these projects and their tremendous impact, including projects that are powering global climate action through innovative interactive models, ensuring all students have access to high-quality education, and publishing research on social determinants of health by race and ethnicity, advancing a healthier future for all Americans.

Beyond its programmatic successes, NVF’s 2024 Impact Report underscores the organization’s commitment to values of equity and belonging. For example, NVF works to ensure that its operations—and those of its partners—are rooted in principles of social justice and sustainability, including orienting its investment portfolio in support of equity and belonging via impact investments.

With new initiatives joining NVF annually, NVF is poised for continued growth and influence in the years ahead. “Being a part of New Venture Fund means being committed to creating a more just, equitable, and sustainable world,” added Bodner. “Our donors, partners, and project leaders inspire us every day to work at the highest levels of excellence, and we are grateful for the trust they place in us.”

For more information or to access the 2024 Impact Report, please visit NVF's website.