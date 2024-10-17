ACM Research to Release Third Quarter 2024 Preliminary Revenue Range on October 30, 2024 and Full Financial Results on November 7, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its preliminary revenue range for the third quarter of 2024 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to coincide with reporting obligations of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.



ACM will release its full financial results for the third quarter of 2024 before the U.S. market open on Thursday, November 7, 2024. ACM will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: ACM Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2024) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2024 Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI784dead480b140a3b5c60f71a7c32c6b

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

