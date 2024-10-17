Worksport Ltd. Granted Nasdaq Extension to Regain Compliance with $1 Minimum Bid Price

Company Receives Additional 180 Days to Execute Growth Initiatives and Enhance Shareholder Value



West Seneca, New York, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, announced that the Company has received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that Nasdaq has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until April 14, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

CEO Commentary:

"We are pleased to receive this extension from Nasdaq, which aligns with our confidence in Worksport's strategic direction ,” said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport Ltd. “As our revenues reach all-time highs and we approach cash flow positivity in the near term, the upcoming release of three innovative product lines positions us for immense opportunity. We firmly believe Worksport is undervalued and poised for significant growth. We are excited to unlock substantial value for our shareholders during this pivotal time."

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures a range of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable energy storage systems, and heat-pump technologies, all underpinned by proprietary intellectual property. The Company is dedicated to delivering innovative clean energy solutions that enhance functionality, efficiency, and sustainability.

Worksport Ltd. is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

