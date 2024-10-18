Subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS acquired the ELP Logistics OÜ logistics center

On 17.10.2024, EfTEN Härgmäe OÜ finalized the transaction by which the company acquired the properties located at Härgmäe Str. 8 and Piimamehe Str. 7 in Tallinn from the Conus Assets OÜ.

Previously ( 20.09.2024 ), the fund has notified the stock exchange of the conclusion of a contract of sale under the law of obligations. All the agreed preconditions for the transfer of ownership and the conclusion of a real right contract have been met.

The properties will be used by the logistics company ELP Logistics OÜ under a long-term lease (10+5 years).

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Tel. 655 9515

Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee