Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 October 2024 to 16 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 199 shares during the period from 10 October 2024 to 16 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 October 2024 to 16 October 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 October 2024 679 35.53 35.60 35.40 24 125 11 October 2024 600 36.00 36.00 36.00 21 600 14 October 2024 2 100 35.80 36.00 35.60 75 180 15 October 2024 1 620 35.39 35.60 35.20 57 332 16 October 2024 1 200 35.07 35.12 34.98 42 084 Total 6 199 220 321





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 October 2024 2 100 36.09 36.20 35.90 75 789 14 October 2024 300 35.90 35.90 35.90 10 770 15 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 400 86 559

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 832 shares.

On 16 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 854 961 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment