Air Quality Sensors Business Research Report 2024-2030 with Focus on 35+ Select Players Including Horiba, 3M, Honeywell, GE, Atlas Scientific, Dovelet Sensors, ENviro, and Aeroqual

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Quality Sensors was estimated at US$9.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Air quality sensors play a critical role in monitoring and managing the levels of various pollutants and particulate matter in indoor and outdoor environments. These sensors are designed to detect harmful gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and other airborne pollutants that pose serious health risks when concentrations exceed safe thresholds.





The growth in the air quality sensors market is driven by several factors, including increased public awareness of air pollution's impact on health, the tightening of environmental regulations, and the rapid adoption of smart technologies. One of the primary drivers is the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which has heightened demand for accurate air quality monitoring both indoors and outdoors.

This is further supported by a growing body of scientific research linking long-term exposure to air pollutants with serious health conditions, prompting governments and health organizations to implement stricter air quality standards. As a result, industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare are investing in advanced air quality monitoring solutions to comply with these regulations and protect their workforce and clientele. Another significant growth driver is the expansion of smart city initiatives worldwide. Urban planners and local governments are increasingly deploying networks of air quality sensors as part of broader efforts to create sustainable cities, where real-time air quality data is used to inform traffic management, zoning decisions, and public health advisories.

Moreover, technological advancements have led to the miniaturization and cost reduction of high-performance sensors, making them accessible for consumer-grade applications, such as smart home devices and wearable air monitors. This trend is closely aligned with changing consumer behavior, as more individuals are seeking to take proactive measures to monitor and improve their personal environment.

Additionally, the emergence of IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems has facilitated the seamless integration of air quality sensors into a variety of devices, enabling remote monitoring, data analytics, and automated responses, which further enhances the functionality and appeal of these systems across different markets. As a result, the air quality sensors market is expected to experience robust growth, fueled by a combination of health concerns, regulatory pressures, and the proliferation of smart technologies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Government & Public Utilities End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$5.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The Industrial End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M, Inc., Aeroqual, Atlas Scientific LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Air Quality Sensors Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Air Quality Sensors Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Air Quality Sensors Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Air Quality Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness of Environmental and Health Impacts of Air Pollution Drives Demand for Advanced Air Quality Sensors

Growing Adoption of Air Quality Monitoring Solutions in Smart Cities Expands Addressable Market for IoT-Enabled Air Quality Sensors

Technological Advancements in Miniaturized and Low-Power Sensors Strengthen Business Case for Air Quality Sensors in Consumer Devices

Surge in Demand for Air Quality Sensors in HVAC Systems Propels Market Growth in Residential and Commercial Building Applications

Increasing Focus on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Enhances Market Potential for Air Quality Sensors in Smart Home and Office Automation

Rising Use of Air Quality Sensors in Automotive Applications Expands Growth in Cabin Air Quality Monitoring for Passenger Safety and Comfort

Growing Integration of Air Quality Sensors in Wearable Devices Creates New Opportunities for Personal Air Quality Monitoring Solutions

Rising Application of Air Quality Sensors in Industrial Safety Sustains Market Growth in Manufacturing and Occupational Health

Increasing Use of Air Quality Sensors in Healthcare Settings Enhances Market Potential for Managing Airborne Infection Control

Expanding E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channels Boost Market Penetration for Portable and Consumer Air Quality Sensors

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

3M, Inc.

Aeroqual

Atlas Scientific LLC

Building Automation Products, Inc.

Dovelet Sensors

Emerson Electric Co.,

ENViro Technology

Ge Measurement & Control

Honeywell

Horiba, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eclj2a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment