PersonalisedChampagne.com Launches Customisable Champagne Gifts Service

WILTSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PersonalisedChampagne.com, owned and operated by Sparkling Direct , has officially launched, bringing a new personalisation-driven gifting service to the UK market. Founded in 2002, Sparkling Direct has built a reputation as a leader in Champagne and wine gifting, and this latest venture leverages its expertise to tap into the growing trend of personalised luxury gifts.

The launch of Personalised Champagne comes at a time when the UK’s £7 billion gift market is increasingly driven by consumers seeking meaningful, customised presents. By offering customers the ability to personalise premium Champagne bottles with custom text and choose from a variety of gift sets, the website provides a unique and thoughtful gifting option for any occasion.

PersonalisedChampagne.com allows consumers to personalise Champagne bottles with up to three lines of text and choose from five gift set options, including Champagne & Chocolates, Champagne & Glasses, and more. The platform is designed to be intuitive, with a live preview feature enabling users to see their personalised label before ordering.

Personalised gifts are becoming a key segment of the luxury gifting market, and PersonalisedChampagne.com is positioned to capitalise on this trend. The service appeals to a broad range of customers—from individuals celebrating weddings and anniversaries to corporate clients seeking personalised gifts for colleagues or clients. With free next-day delivery across most UK addresses and premium packaging, PersonalisedChampagne.com offers a convenient and elegant solution for last-minute gift shoppers.

According to Jason Tiffin , founder of PersonalisedChampagne.com and Sparkling Direct, the website aims to capture a significant portion of the personalised gifts market by focusing on ease of use, quality, and fast delivery. “Our mission has always been to provide exceptional products and experiences for our customers. PersonalisedChampagne.com builds on that legacy by offering a service that’s not only luxurious but also tailored to the individual.”

The personalised gifting industry has seen rapid growth in recent years, with consumers placing increasing value on unique, customisable products. PersonalisedChampagne.com’s scalable business model positions it well to expand both domestically and internationally, with plans for further product offerings and personalisation options in the pipeline.

As the UK’s luxury gifting market continues to grow, PersonalisedChampagne.com is set to become a key player in the space, delivering a new revenue stream for Sparkling Direct while enhancing its long-standing reputation for quality and service.

For more information, visit www.personalisedchampagne.com



