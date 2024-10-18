Global Nebulizer Market Size Projected to Reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.57% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebulizer Market Size Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The Nebulizer Market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% from 2024 to 2032."





Rising COPD Cases and Aging Population Drive Demand for Nebulizers, Fueling Market Growth

The incidences of chronic diseases, such as COPD, are rising at a more staggering rate. By the year 2050, an estimated 600 million people are expected to be registered for cases of COPD, which represents an increase of 23%. The main risk factors include smoking and the environment. Other risks may be associated with these growing cases of respiratory conditions, and effective treatments such as nebulizers can then be sought. Furthermore, the cost to care for COPD is expected to increase from USD1,895 per patient in 2020 to USD 3,083 in 2029, thus exerting more pressure on healthcare systems around the world.

Population aging is another factor driving demand for nebulizers, particularly in developed regions like the U.S. There will be a 47% growth in the population of Americans aged 65 and above to 82 million from 58 million in 2022. The elderly are at higher risk to respiratory diseases. Therefore, there will be a great need for home-use treatment modalities like nebulizers. Technological up-gradation, especially in mesh nebulizers, has improved the quality of drug delivery and enhanced patient outcomes, and further growth is expected in the coming years, due to betterment in healthcare infrastructure and awareness.

Get a Sample Report of Nebulizer Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2982

Key Nebulizer Market Players:

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aire Healthcare

Vectura Group Plc.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Aerogen

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Briggs Healthcare

Teleflex Incorporated

Rossmax International Ltd.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Trudell Medical International Inc.

Nebulizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.57% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Rising COPD Cases Fuel Demand for Advanced Nebulizers

15.7 million Americans are diagnosed with COPD, which translates to 6.4%. Over half the adults suffering from low pulmonary function remain undiagnosed. These figures indicate the enormous scope for nebulizers in the treatment of chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, and cystic fibrosis, considering the increasing population. With the rising number of people aged 65 and above, their demand for efficient lung care solutions will also rise. In addition, handheld as well as ultrasonic nebulizers are enhancing convenience and treatment results, thus, further driving the demand for the said devices within homecare settings.

Nebulizer Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Jet

Mesh Active Passive

Ultrasonic

By Application

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Others

By End-use

Hospitals And Clinics

Emergency Centers

Home Healthcare

Rising Demand for Nebulizers Driven by Home Healthcare Trends

Rising home healthcare needs have increased demands for nebulizers, in turn pushing the need for supplemental oxygen treatments at home. More than 1.5 million adults in the U.S. are on supplemental oxygen for respiratory disorders, which is still on the increase. Chronic disease management necessitates the handheld and ultrasonic nebulizers used with patients suffering from COPD and asthma. As more patients take nebulizers into the home, the range and value of homecare settings give a boost to nebulizer use. The increasing age of population and incidence of respiratory disease will also ensure further growth of demand.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Nebulizer Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2982

Rising Demand for Nebulizers Driven by COPD and Asthma

In 2023, COPD was about 47% of revenue in the nebulizer market, primarily because it was linked to aging, smoking, and pollution. Only proper administration with the help of bronchodilators and steroids would enhance the challenge of managing the treatment of this chronic disease, whereby nebulizers would be essential. The demand would, consequently, continue to remain high due to continuous management. Asthma is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, driven by increasing cases across both children and youth and environment-related issues like pollution. Advances in the form of treatment for asthma-biologic therapies have further been fuelling the demand for nebulizers, particularly in more severe cases.

JET Nebulizers Dominate the Market in 2023, While Mesh Nebulizers Drive Future Growth with Enhanced Efficiency and Portability

JET nebulizers dominated the market in 2023 with around 51% revenue share, mainly due to the long-standing reputation for quality and ease of use in treating respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD. Compressor nebulizers are very inexpensive and have widespread usage in both hospitals and home care. Mesh nebulizers are likely to grow at a rate of 7.04% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, because of their portability, quiet operation, and effective delivery of medications to produce fine mist aerosol avoiding any sort of medication loss but providing greater efficiency along with better compliance of patients to the treatment that further boosts popularity with both clinical and home treatments.

Nebulizer Market Growth Driven by North America and Asia-Pacific

North America leads the market and is expected to be able to cover 31% of the revenue in 2023 because of the high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD. Medicine spending is anticipated to rise 4%-7% percent a year from 2028 in the U.S. up to USD 127 billion, which can further boost demand for respiratory treatments including nebulizers. The Asia Pacific region is likely to lead in the market, growing by 7.45% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, because of the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases like COPD mainly in East Asia and South Asia; the cases are estimated to reach 136 million, and 109 million by 2050, respectively. Some of the other factors that promote increased adoption of nebulizers in the region include increasing access to healthcare, pollution, and smoking. Another factor that leads to the rapid increase in the market share of medical devices is the affordability and quality of such devices.

Key Developments in Route Optimization Software

On 26th June 2024, Verona Pharmaceuticals reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ensifentrine (Ohtuvayre) for maintenance treatment of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

GE HealthCare is presenting the latest innovations in radiation oncology at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2024 annual meeting, currently taking place in Washington, DC.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Nebulizer Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2982

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Nebulizer Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Nebulizer Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Nebulizer Market Segmentation, by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Request An Analyst Call@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2982

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.