Turning Point Home Buyers Announce “Sell Your House Fast In Massachusetts” Service

Berlin, MA, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Home Buyers, a real estate solutions company based out of Berlin, MA, but operating in all of Massachusetts, is excited to announce its new “Sell Your House Fast In Massachusetts” service that has been created to help homeowners struggling with financial problems, inheritance of unwanted properties, relocation, and foreclosure, access a reliable and fast way to sell their home.

Committed to empowering homeowners in navigating difficult situations by offering an alternative way to the traditional real estate approach, the new “Sell Your House Fast In Massachusetts” service by Turning Point Home Buyers enables families to sell their homes in ‘as-is’ condition with no fees, relators, and no repairs or cleaning necessary while receiving a fair and competitive fast cash offer.

“Our “Sell Your House Fast In Massachusetts” service provides win-win solutions to help Massachusetts homeowners so that they feel good walking away from a house that they no longer want or cannot afford,” said Mike Yerardi, founder of Turning Point Home Buyers. “We know that not every homeowner is ready or willing to sell their home the traditional way, and we are able to make a cash offer on most homes so that the pressure of making your home market-ready becomes our problem, not yours.”

Operating in all of Massachusetts, Turning Point Home Buyers prioritizes a stress and pressure-free house-buying process that guarantees a transparent and competitive cash offer within 24 hours. The experienced home cash buyers deliver several significant benefits compared to traditional real estate companies, such as:

No Commissions or Fees: Home selling can be expensive because of all the added commissions and fees. Homeowners don’t have to worry about commissions or closing costs when the leading real estate investment company offers to buy their home.

Choose when to Close: From as fast as 7 days after the house purchase, Turning Point Home Buyers tailor their schedule to fit a family’s schedule, who will have the final decision when the closure takes place.

Sell in As-Is Condition: As professional home buyers, Turning Point Home Buyers buy houses in as-is condition, so individuals do not have to worry about completing renovations and repairs. Instead, they can just walk away from the property as soon as they sell it.

Competitive Cash Offer: Using its team’s extensive knowledge of the local estate market, Turning Point Home Buyers will offer a comprehensive cash offer that is based on the home’s condition and matches market prices.

Mr Yerardi adds, “When you contact our company, you can bypass estate agents, forgo listings, and sell your house within a week. We’re not here to give you a questionable, shady price. We’re an experienced company that can give you a fair cash offer within a short timeframe. We’ll be happy to negotiate, too!”

Turning Point Home Buyers invites homeowners who have questions about its “Sell Your House Fast In Massachusetts” service to contact its professional team today via the online contact form.

About Turning Point Home Buyers

Established in 2009 by real estate entrepreneur Mike Yerardi, Turning Point Home Buyers is a local, family-owned real estate solutions company that provides homeowners with a convenient, fast, and stress-free option to sell their homes. With a commitment to transparency, integrity and seeking a win-win outcome, Turning Point Home Buyers simplify the process, offer certainty, and show empathy towards homeowners’ unique circumstances

