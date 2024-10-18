Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid on 18 October 2024:

1. Aproval of the conclusion of the Humanitarian Aid Contract

1.1. In accordance with the procedure laid down in Article 11(21) of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania, upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania and the approval of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, to enter into a Humanitarian Aid Contract with the Ukrainian company KHMELNYTSKOBLENERGO and to approve the following main terms of the Humanitarian Aid Contract:

1.1.1. The subject matter of the Contract is humanitarian assistance to Ukraine's energy sector. The humanitarian aid shall be provided through the transfer of 4 generators and 46 vehicles with a balance sheet value of EUR 60 285,53;

1.1.2. The parties to the Contract shall be AB Amber Grid and the Ukrainian company KHMELNYTSKOBLENERGO;

1.1.3. The purpose of humanitarian aid is the operation of energy infrastructure in wartime to meet the basic needs of people in wartime.

1.2 To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to sign the Humanitarian Aid Contract in accordance with the material terms and conditions of the Contract as set out in Clause 1.1, and to agree the other (non-material) terms and conditions of the Contract on behalf of the Company.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt