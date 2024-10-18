Heavy Equipment Rental Industry in Canada, 2024: Market Analysis and Forecast (2014-2029) - Lucrative Business Opportunities in Alberta and British Columbia

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Equipment Rental in Canada - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Heavy Equipment Rental Industry in Canada, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The construction, transportation, mining, forestry and agricultural markets that lease heavy machinery have weathered the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic to push the Heavy Equipment Rental industry in Canada to growth. Growth in nonresidential construction activity, increased demand from air and rail transportation, alongside a rise in commodity prices have raised need for heavy equipment, even as the pandemic temporarily crippled economic activity in 2020.

Consequently, industry revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.7% to $9.7 billion over the five years to 2023.While the industry has grown, volatility has been substantial. There was consistent demand for heavy equipment prior to the pandemic because of elevated commodity prices, which drove need from construction and transportation markets.

However, the collapse in commodity prices because of the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as a temporary pause in most economic activity at the height of the pandemic, resulted in the largest single-year drop in industry revenue in decades. The rebound in commodity prices since has yielded growth in demand since, alongside strong, if uneven, growth in nonresidential and residential construction markets.

With commodity prices tempering in 2023, industry revenue is forecast to rise at a more moderate 1.0% during the year. And while revenue has continued to grow, profit margins have not been spared by volatile demand swings, with profitability contracting over the current five-year period. The industry revenue is forecast to grow solidly as commodity prices remain high, despite the expectation that they will temper.

The Bank of Canada, as well as other governments globally, have raised interest rates in an effort to curb inflation, dampening downstream demand. However, the Canadian economy has remained strong and construction activity is forecast to rise, despite the higher costs of borrowing. Perhaps most notably, demand from Canadian extraction markets is likely to remain elevated because of pressure from global turmoil, most notably the war in Ukraine. The industry is thus forecast to expand at an a CAGR of 2.1% to $10.8 billion over the five years to 2028.

Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

United Rentals Inc.

