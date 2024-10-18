Canon Supports Disaster Relief Efforts for Hurricane Helene and Milton

Melville, NY, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, along with Canon Medical Systems USA, a global leader in diagnostic imaging and healthcare technology, today announced a donation to the American Red Cross to assist with ongoing disaster relief efforts for people impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The contribution will support communities in need of safe shelter, food, relief supplies, and assistance in response to these recent natural disasters.

"At Canon, we are dedicated to helping communities recover and rebuild during challenging times. We hope that our contribution to the American Red Cross will provide much-needed resources to those affected by these hurricanes," said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

"As a healthcare leader, we recognize the importance of swift, compassionate response in times of crisis. Canon Medical Systems USA is committed to supporting the American Red Cross in delivering essential aid and resources to the communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Together, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the recovery process," said Yuji Hamada, President and CEO, Canon Medical Systems USA.

The American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies. In addition to its immediate disaster response efforts, the Red Cross helps communities prepare for future emergencies and supports long-term recovery initiatives.

