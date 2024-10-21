Antineoplastic Agents (Anticancer Drugs) Research Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $225 Billion by 2030 - Growing Focus on Rare Cancers and Orphan Drug Development Generates New Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antineoplastic Agents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antineoplastic Agents was estimated at US$139.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$225.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The importance of antineoplastic agents in oncology cannot be overstated, as they form the backbone of treatment for many types of cancers, either as monotherapies or in combination with other modalities like radiation and surgery. For instance, alkylating agents such as cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide are commonly used for their ability to cross-link DNA, thereby preventing the cancer cells from replicating. Similarly, antimetabolites like methotrexate interfere with cellular metabolism, halting cancer cell growth.







What Are the Key Factors Driving Growth in the Antineoplastic Agents Market?



The growth in the antineoplastic agents market is driven by several factors that reflect both advancements in scientific research and shifts in healthcare demands. One of the most significant drivers is the increasing global burden of cancer, which is projected to rise substantially due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors. This growing incidence has heightened the need for more effective treatment options, spurring research and development in both traditional and novel antineoplastic therapies.

Additionally, there has been a marked shift towards personalized medicine, which is influencing the market by promoting the development of targeted therapies and companion diagnostics. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on agents that can be customized to the genetic profile of individual tumors, enhancing therapeutic precision and outcomes. Another crucial factor is the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, which are providing new opportunities for market penetration and revenue growth. Improved access to cancer treatments in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America is expected to drive substantial market expansion in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of combination therapies, where multiple antineoplastic agents are used in tandem to overcome resistance and improve response rates, is boosting the demand for a broader range of anticancer drugs. Consumer preferences are also shifting, with patients and healthcare providers increasingly favoring treatments that offer fewer side effects and better quality of life, such as oral formulations and biologics over conventional cytotoxic drugs. Finally, strong government support and funding for cancer research, coupled with a robust pipeline of investigational drugs, are ensuring that the antineoplastic agents market remains dynamic and continues to grow at a rapid pace, positioning it as a critical segment within the global pharmaceutical industry.

Why Are Antineoplastic Agents Evolving Rapidly in Recent Years?



The landscape of antineoplastic agents has been evolving rapidly, driven by breakthroughs in molecular biology, genetics, and immunology. Traditional chemotherapy agents, which indiscriminately attack both cancerous and healthy cells, are being increasingly complemented and sometimes replaced by more sophisticated targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Targeted antineoplastic agents, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, are designed to specifically identify and inhibit molecular targets that are crucial for cancer cell survival and proliferation.

The advent of CAR-T cell therapies, which involve modifying a patient's T cells to target cancer cells more effectively, has also emerged as a groundbreaking approach, particularly for hematologic cancers. Such innovations are the result of extensive research into the genetic and immunological underpinnings of cancer, leading to a more personalized and effective treatment paradigm.









Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chemotherapeutic Agents Application segment, which is expected to reach US$137.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Biological Agents Application segment is also set to grow at 7.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $36.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $52.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AbbVie, Abraxis, AstraZeneca, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Antineoplastic Agents Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $139.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $225.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Antineoplastic Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Cancer Incidence Drives Growth in the Antineoplastic Agents Market

Here`s How Increasing Investment in Oncology Research Strengthens Business Case for Novel Antineoplastic Drug Development

Expansion of Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Propels Demand for Personalized Antineoplastic Agents

Shift Towards Combination Therapy Regimens Spurs Growth for Multimodal Anticancer Treatments

Growing Use of Antineoplastic Agents in Early-Stage Cancer Treatment Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Innovative Drugs

Here`s the Story: How Advances in Genomics and Biomarker Identification Accelerate Demand for Precision Oncology Solutions

Rising Adoption of Oral Antineoplastic Agents Creates New Opportunities for Convenient and Patient-Centric Treatment Options

Expansion of Biosimilar Antineoplastic Agents Sustains Demand for Cost-Effective Cancer Treatment Options

Growing Use of Antineoplastic Agents in Pediatric Oncology Throws the Spotlight On Need for Age-Appropriate Dosage Forms

Growing Focus on Rare Cancers and Orphan Drug Development Generates New Opportunities for Specialized Antineoplastic Agents

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

AbbVie

Abraxis

AstraZeneca

Baekdu Mountain Pharmaceutical

Baida Pharmaceutical

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

CTTQ

Eisai

Gilead

Hainan Chang`an International Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical

Johnson and Johnson

Liaoning Novino Pharmaceutical

Lilly

Maanshan Fengyuan Pharmaceutical

Meiluo Pharmaceutical

MSD

Novartis

Pfizer

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Roche

Sanofi

Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group

Shandong Lvye Pharmaceutical

Shandong New Era Pharmaceutical

Sinopharm

Tesaro (GSK)

Teva

Wto-Day Order Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Kanglaite Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntgyg8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment