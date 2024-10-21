Renegade IDO to Debut on DeFi.Gold Launchpad, Bridging TradFi with Crypto

Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - DG Labs Ltd., a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), announces the upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the DeFi.Gold launchpad , featuring Renegade , a financial platform that integrates traditional banking services with advanced cryptocurrency solutions. This partnership aligns with DeFi.Gold's mission to bridge decentralized finance and traditional financial systems, providing users with greater control, transparency, and empowerment in their financial decisions. Renegade offers an all-in-one platform designed to unify traditional finance and decentralized assets. The platform enables users to seamlessly manage fiat, cryptocurrencies, and other financial products in a single interface, redefining how individuals engage with their finances. Key features of Renegade:

All-in-One Financial App: Manage both traditional and cryptocurrency assets through a single, unified platform, streamlining financial management like never before

Manage both traditional and cryptocurrency assets through a single, unified platform, streamlining financial management like never before Crypto Exchange and Wallet Services: Buy, sell, and securely store crypto assets with integrated exchange and wallet functionalities, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience

Buy, sell, and securely store crypto assets with integrated exchange and wallet functionalities, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience Visa Card Integration: Renegade offers a Visa card linked to user accounts, allowing users to spend both fiat and cryptocurrency funds in everyday transactions worldwide

Renegade offers a Visa card linked to user accounts, allowing users to spend both fiat and cryptocurrency funds in everyday transactions worldwide Reward System: Users can design personalized reward cards by selecting a ‘squad’ - a monthly subscription model - earning points through RNG staking or completing squad missions for additional rewards

Users can design personalized reward cards by selecting a ‘squad’ - a monthly subscription model - earning points through RNG staking or completing squad missions for additional rewards AI-Driven Portfolio Management: Advanced AI tools provide precise analysis and automated rebalancing of cryptocurrency portfolios, ensuring optimal performance with minimal effort