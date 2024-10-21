Life Biosciences Presents at AAO Highlighting Progress of Nonhuman Primate Studies Evaluating Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming to Restore Visual Function

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company advancing innovative cellular rejuvenation technologies to reverse diseases of aging and injury and ultimately restore health for patients, today announced new data presented at the 2024 American Association of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting that took place in Chicago, Illinois from October 18-21, 2024. Results replicate previously reported nonhuman primate (NHP) data and further expand our knowledge on dosing and timing of treatment.

ER-100, a novel partial epigenetic reprogramming gene therapy containing Oct-4, Sox-2 and Klf-4 (OSK), was administered via a single intravitreal injection along with daily systemic doxycycline to NHPs with a NAION-like injury. Immunohistochemistry confirmed expression of each transcription factor (Oct-4, Sox-2 and Klf-4) in discrete cells in the perifoveal regions in ER-100 treated NHPs relative to vehicle. Furthermore, ER-100 significantly reduced deficits in pattern electroretinogram and axon density measures when administered in both prevention and rescue paradigms. Collectively, these results demonstrate that ER-100 successfully targets retinal ganglion cells and reduces the loss of visual function in an NHP model of NAION. Life Bio remains on track to initiate the first human clinical study evaluating ER-100 for optic neuropathies in the second half of 2025.

“Partial epigenetic reprogramming has the potential to restore visual function for those with optic neuropathies such as NAION and glaucoma,” said Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Life Bio. “The data shared today replicate and build upon our understanding of the dosing of ER-100 and the timing of the treatment window relative to the onset of NAION-related damage. We look forward to advancing this program toward human clinical trials next year for patients affected by these age-related optic neuropathies.”

Life Biosciences is a biotechnology company advancing innovative cellular rejuvenation platforms to reverse diseases of aging and injury and ultimately restore health for patients. The company is focusing on two platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology, epigenetic reprogramming and chaperone-mediated autophagy, to restore cells to a more youthful state. Therapies developed within these platforms have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases.

