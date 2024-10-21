Cold Sore Treatment Market Size to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2031, Globally, at a 6.3% CAGR: Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cold Sore Treatment Market Size to Grow from US$ 1.02 Billion in 2024 to US$ 1.57 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Rising awareness regarding available treatment options is also fueling the demand for cold sore treatments. The market is witnessing numerous product launches catering to wide-ranging consumer requirements in terms of formulation, dosage, and application methods, which is further supporting market growth over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

The cold sore treatment market growth is majorly driven by the rising incidences of herpes labialis infections globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 years or 67% of the population have HSV-1 infection globally. Moreover, increasing adoption of over-the-counter medication for cold sores is also contributing to the market growth. However, lack of awareness about treatment and symptoms of cold sores in low and middle-income countries is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Trends

The cold sore treatment market is witnessing a growing demand for topical antiviral drugs for preventing and treating cold sores. Topical antiviral drugs like penciclovir and acyclovir are widely used as they have fewer side effects as compared to oral antiviral drugs. Furthermore, the market is also expected to gain traction from increasing research and development activities for developing novel drug formulations such as combination therapies and long-acting formulations to effectively treat cold sores. For instance, in June 2022, Chugai Pharmaceutical announced results from a Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of long-acting formulation of penciclovir cream for the treatment of herpes labialis.

Cold Sore Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.02 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $1.57 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Cold Sore Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing incidence of cold sores



• Growing demand for over-the-counter drugs Restraints & Challenges • Social stigma associated with cold sores



• Self-limiting nature of outbreaks

Topical treatments segment accounted for the largest market share of 35% in 2024 owing to the rising adoption of creams and ointments for quick relief from symptoms. Creams containing acyclovir are widely used as they are effective in reducing healing time when applied at the first signs of a cold sore outbreak. Oral antiviral medications help shorten outbreak duration and reduce symptoms severity by defending cells from virus replication if taken at the initial signs of a cold sore. However, their market share is lower at 25% due to fewer patients opting for pills over creams.

The primary outbreaks segment held the dominant position in 2024 with a share of 60% due to most adults experiencing their first cold sore by age 20. Children and adolescents are highly susceptible to primary herpes simplex virus type 1 infections through oral contact.

Children formed the largest age group in 2024 with a 35% share as their immune system is not equipped to deal with the virus initially. Safety profiles of treatments targeting children are continuously improving to prevent serious complications.

Key Market Takeaways

The cold sore treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to increasing awareness initiatives by key players.

On the basis of product type, topical treatment segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to advantages like immediate relief and localized action. On the basis of cold sore type, primary outbreaks segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to large patient population affected during initial exposures.

On the basis of age group, children segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to underdeveloped immune defenses in pediatric patients. On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacy segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to availability of prescription-only medications and regular check-ups.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to developed healthcare infrastructure and growing disease prevalence in the US and Canada.

Key players operating in the cold sore treatment market include GSK Plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical US, Inc., AbbVie Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Mylan N.V., Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Pharmaceuticals, HRA Pharma, Quantum Health, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Biofrontera AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals among others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Abreva promoted confidence among cold store suffers by introducing a distinctive, diamond-studded lip design.

In December 2022, BioNTech initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for BNT163, an Mrna vaccine aimed at preventing genital lesions caused by HSV-2 and potentially HSV-1.

Detailed Segmentation



By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Topical Treatments Creams and Ointments Acyclovir Penciclovir Docosanol Other Topical Treatments Medicated Lip Balms and Patches

Oral Treatments Antiviral Medications Valacyclovir Famciclovir Acyclovir Over-the-Counter Medications

Light-Based Treatments Laser Therapy Photodynamic Therapy



By Cold Sore Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Primary Outbreaks

Recurrent Outbreaks

By Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Children and Adolescents

Adults

By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



