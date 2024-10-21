ECD Auto Design to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII 2024 Investor Conference

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECDA) (“ECD” or the “Company”), an industry leader in building and selling restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota FJs announced today it will present at the LD Micro 17th Annual "Main Event", which is being held on October 29-30, 2024.

ECD Automotive is scheduled to present in person and webcast live on October 30 at 11am PT at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. You can listen to the webcast at ECDA Investor Presentation Webcast. Scott Wallace, CEO, and Ben Piggott, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held on October 29-30, 2024.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email mary@ldmicro.com or meetings@ldmicro.com.

ECD, a public company trading under the symbol ECDA on the Nasdaq Stock Market, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added the Ford Mustang and Toyota FJs. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

