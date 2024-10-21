UV Curing System Market Size to Hit USD 23.47 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Trend Toward Automation and Industry 4.0 | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market size & Growth Analysis:

As per the SNS Insider Report,“The UV Curing System Market was valued at USD 5.12 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.47 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.50% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

UV curing systems are used in the automotive industry for critical applications such as coating and bonding components among other end-user industries. The automotive coatings segment experienced more than 10% growth in organic sales year-on-year, sustained by increased selling prices across all regions and volume increases in the U.S. and Latin America during 2024. UV-cured coatings provide incredible durability and scratch resistance, characteristics important for automotive finishes. In addition, the speed of curing when it comes to UV tech means faster production cycles, which in turn can increase overall productivity for manufacturers. The automotive sector will also keep evolving by implementing lightweight materials and advanced coatings, which in turn is likely to complement a growing demand for UV curing systems.

The increasing need for top-notch finishes and enhanced longevity in final products is fueling advancements in UV curing systems. Businesses are dedicating resources to research and development in order to improve the effectiveness of UV curing technology, resulting in the creation of more advanced systems with increased efficiency and flexibility. Moreover, the increasing shift towards automation and Industry 4.0 is driving the uptake of UV curing systems in manufacturing processes.





Dominant Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

"Comprehensive Segment Breakdown Highlights Emerging Opportunities in the Market"

By Technology: In 2023, the UV LED segment dominated the UV curing system market with more than 55% market share due to energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and environment-friendly nature. Unlike conventional mercury lamps, UV LEDs generate specific wavelengths, resulting in faster curing with lower heat generation, a significant benefit for sensitive substrates. This segment is used across printing, coatings, adhesives, and other segments where precise curing is critical.

By Type: In 2023, the spot cure segment accounted for more than 45% market share, due to its ability to deliver high-intensity UV light to pinpointed areas making material curing faster and efficient. Spot-curing directs UV light to only where it is needed for rapid curing of adhesives, coatings, and inks in a way that minimizes class waste and energy usage.

By Application: In 2023, bonding & assembling dominated the UV curing system market with a 38% market share, due to its wide application in automotive, electronics, and construction industries. It is especially favored for the technology that can fuse disparate materials such as plastics and metals with a degree of security.

Key Market Segments:

By Technology

UV LEDS

Mercury Lamps

By Type

Spot Cure

Flood & Focused Beam

Conveyor

By Pressure Type

High

Medium

Low

By Application

Printing

Bonding & Assembling

Coating & Finishing

Others

By Vertical

Life Science & Medical

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Machinery

Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Energy

Construction

Others

"Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Analysis"

North America accounted for a 35% share of the UV curing system market, in 2023 due to the presence of technological advancement. Manufacturing base and R&D are also exponentially increased between these countries by various industries which further boosts the market growth. Demand in this market is primarily due to the automotive, electronics, and packaging sectors. Furthermore, stringent VOC emission guidelines have motivated enterprises to adopt UV curing systems, offering an eco-friendly alternative.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to the increasing number of industries and development in the manufacturing sector. Countries including China, India & Japan are leading the way in this development as progress from both automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors begins to expand. Natural demographic trends have resulted in a greater demand for UV-cured coatings and inks, coupled with the environmentally-friendly nature of the products in focus in the region, which is driving market growth.

Recent Developments:

Date Development Apr-24 Phoseon Technology launched a new high-power LED UV curing system designed for high-speed printing applications. Aug-24 Heraeus Noblelight unveiled a range of new UV lamps that improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs for industrial applications. Sep-24 Excelitas Technologies introduced an innovative UV curing system that offers enhanced curing speed and process flexibility for various substrates.

Future Trends:

The UV Curing System Market is anticipated to witness several future trends, including:

Emergence of LED Technology: The shift toward LED-based UV curing systems is expected to accelerate due to their energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced heat output compared to traditional mercury lamps.

The shift toward LED-based UV curing systems is expected to accelerate due to their energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced heat output compared to traditional mercury lamps. Integration with Industry 4.0: The adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, such as IoT and AI, will drive the development of more automated and efficient UV curing systems, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of curing processes.

The adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, such as IoT and AI, will drive the development of more automated and efficient UV curing systems, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of curing processes. Expansion into New Applications: UV curing systems are expected to penetrate new industries, including biomedical and 3D printing, driven by the need for advanced materials and high-precision manufacturing techniques.

