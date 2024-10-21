Coding Bootcamp Market Forecast to Expand at a 14.1% CAGR, to reach US$ 1,398.7 Million by 2031, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coding Bootcamp Market Size to Grow from US$ 556.2 Million in 2024 to US$ 1,398.7 Million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Rising adoption of online learning and demand for technical skills. Online coding bootcamps have gained immense popularity as they provide flexibility to students to learn technical skills as per their own schedule and are more cost-effective compared to traditional degree programs.



Market Dynamics

Rising demand for programmers and developers in the IT sector drives the market growth. There is a huge shortage of skilled programmers globally. This due to growing digital transformation of businesses. Coding bootcamp helps to bridge this skill gap by offering intensive courses. It helps to learn programming and web development skills in a very short time span. Coding bootcamp create job-ready candidates within 3-6 months. It helps industries to fulfil their talent requirements.

The other driver for the market growth is increasing investment by venture capital firms in coding bootcamp startups. Many new players are entering the market with cutting-edge learning models and technologies. This innovation is drawing large investment.

Coding Bootcamp Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $556.2 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,398.7 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Program Type, By Delivery Mode, By Subject Focus Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Flexible learning formats and affordable costs



• Strong industry connections and guaranteed jobs Restraints & Challenges • Lack of accreditation from colleges and universities



• High dropout rates from intensive programs

Market Trends

Hands-on learning and full-time immersive bootcamps are gaining popularity in the coding bootcamp market. These bootcamps offer in-person instructions, group projects, portfolio building, and one-on-one mentorship to students. These help participants to gain actual experience of real-life software development projects.

Many top bootcamps are also partnering with companies to provide job placements and internships to students. Furthermore, new bootcamp specializations are introduced in various fields. It includes Data Science, UI/UX Design, Cloud & DevOps. This is a key trend witnessed in the market. As these technologies open new career avenues, these bootcamps are attracting more enrollments.

Market Opportunities

Full-time immersive programs account for the largest share of coding bootcamp market. These programs are intense, usually lasting anywhere between 3-6 months. Students attend classes for 20-40 hours a week to learn coding skills intensively. These programs have a high time commitment. However, students learn skills at an accelerated pace.

Online and distance learning programs are gaining popularity due to their flexible structure. These programs allow students to learn coding from the convenience of their home or anywhere with an internet connection. These programs offer maximum flexibility to juggle learning with work or family commitments. The self-paced nature also appeals to many students.

Key Market Takeaways

The global coding bootcamp market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to rapid digitalization across industries and growing demand for coding skills.

On the basis of program type, full-time immersive programs segment is expected to hold 42.6% shares in 2024. This owing to intensive hands-on learning and faster skill acquisition.

On the basis of delivery mode, in-person bootcamps are expected to be the most popular. This is owing to live instructor interactions and peer support. However, online bootcamps are growing rapidly.

On the basis of subject focus, full-stack web development programs dominate due to their versatility.

North America is expected to hold the largest share due to early adoption of bootcamp programs in the region.

Competitors Insights:

Key players operating in the coding bootcamp market include:

Bloc

Coding Dojo

Flatiron School

General Assembly

Thinkful

Hack Reactors

Ironhack

Le Wagon

Tech Elevator

The Tech Academy

Coding Bootcamp Industry News

In February 2023, HyperionDev, announced its partnership with Imperial Colllege London. HyperionDev is a leading online coding bootcamp provider. The partnership aims to deliver its portfolio of high-impact, outcomes-oriented online learning programs in web development and data science.

In May 2022, Galvanize announced its acquisition of Hack Reactor for its rigorous software engineering programs.

Detailed Segmentation-

Program Type Insights (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 - 2031)

Full-Time Immersive Programs

Part-Time Programs

Online/Distance Learning Programs





Delivery Mode Insights (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 - 2031)

In-Person Bootcamps

Online Bootcamps

Subject Focus Insights (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 - 2031)

Full-Stack Web Development

Data Science and Analytics

Mobile App Development

Cybersecurity

Other Specialized Programs (e.g. UX/UI, DevOps)



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019 - 2031)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



About Us:

