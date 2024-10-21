AI-based Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2024 - How AI-based Drug Repurposing Is Superior to Traditional Drug Discovery

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Drug Repurposing Market, Growth Opportunities, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the emergence of AI-based drug repurposing and examines the factors driving and hindering adoption. The limitation of traditional drug discovery has led to the growing interest in AI -based drug repurposing, which offers numerous advantages in terms of time, speed, and cost. AI-based drug repurposing has been explored across different disease indications, such as rare diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.
The study focuses on the different AI-technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, and how they are enabling AI-based drug repurposing. In addition, the report looks at key participants involved in AI-based drug repurposing, including their AI approaches, disease focus areas, and future outlook. The study examines the key factors driving and restraining the growth of AI-based drug repurposing and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space that key participants and stakeholders can leverage.
Key Questions This Study Answers:
- What are the key drivers and restraints in the development of AI-based drug repurposing?
- What are the applications of AI-based drug repurposing across disease indication?
- What are the key trends in AI-based drug repurposing?
- Who are the key innovators, and what are their approaches to AI-based drug repurposing?
- What does the funding and partnership landscape look like?
Key Growth Opportunities
- Collaborative Environment
- Focus on Rare Diseases
- Focus on Drug Indication Expansion
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-based Drug Repurposing Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Drug Repurposing Is More Efficient than Traditional Drug Discovery
- How AI-based Drug Repurposing Is Superior to Traditional Drug Discovery
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
AI Models Enabling Drug Repurposing
- How AI-based Drug Repurposing Works
- AI-based Drug Repurposing Approaches
- How AI Interprets Large Datasets
- Multiple Data Sources Available to Extract Different Types of Data to Determine Drug Repurposing Opportunity
- How Companies Use ML in Drug Repurposing
- How Companies Use DL in Drug Repurposing
Application Across Disease Indications
- Disease Focus Areas for AI-based Drug Repurposing
- Clinical Pipeline Analysis of Key Participants
- Key Trends - AI-based Drug Repurposing
Key Innovators - AI in Drug Repurposing
- Key Participants in AI-based Drug Repurposing
- Landscape of AI Technologies Used by Key Participants for Drug Repurposing
Funding and Partnerships
- Recent Funding Promoting AI-based Drug Repurposing
- Strategic Collaborations Accelerating the Use of AI-based Drug Repurposing
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
