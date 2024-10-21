AI-based Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2024 - How AI-based Drug Repurposing Is Superior to Traditional Drug Discovery

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Drug Repurposing Market, Growth Opportunities, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the emergence of AI-based drug repurposing and examines the factors driving and hindering adoption. The limitation of traditional drug discovery has led to the growing interest in AI -based drug repurposing, which offers numerous advantages in terms of time, speed, and cost. AI-based drug repurposing has been explored across different disease indications, such as rare diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.



The study focuses on the different AI-technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, and how they are enabling AI-based drug repurposing. In addition, the report looks at key participants involved in AI-based drug repurposing, including their AI approaches, disease focus areas, and future outlook. The study examines the key factors driving and restraining the growth of AI-based drug repurposing and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space that key participants and stakeholders can leverage.



Key Questions This Study Answers:

What are the key drivers and restraints in the development of AI-based drug repurposing?

What are the applications of AI-based drug repurposing across disease indication?

What are the key trends in AI-based drug repurposing?

Who are the key innovators, and what are their approaches to AI-based drug repurposing?

What does the funding and partnership landscape look like?

Key Growth Opportunities

Collaborative Environment

Focus on Rare Diseases

Focus on Drug Indication Expansion

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-based Drug Repurposing Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Generator

Drug Repurposing Is More Efficient than Traditional Drug Discovery

How AI-based Drug Repurposing Is Superior to Traditional Drug Discovery

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

AI Models Enabling Drug Repurposing

How AI-based Drug Repurposing Works

AI-based Drug Repurposing Approaches

How AI Interprets Large Datasets

Multiple Data Sources Available to Extract Different Types of Data to Determine Drug Repurposing Opportunity

How Companies Use ML in Drug Repurposing

How Companies Use DL in Drug Repurposing

Application Across Disease Indications

Disease Focus Areas for AI-based Drug Repurposing

Clinical Pipeline Analysis of Key Participants

Key Trends - AI-based Drug Repurposing

Key Innovators - AI in Drug Repurposing

Key Participants in AI-based Drug Repurposing

Landscape of AI Technologies Used by Key Participants for Drug Repurposing

Funding and Partnerships

Recent Funding Promoting AI-based Drug Repurposing

Strategic Collaborations Accelerating the Use of AI-based Drug Repurposing

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujm1xw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.