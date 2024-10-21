Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 14th to October 18th, 2024

         Nanterre, October 21st, 2024                     

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 14th to October 18th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI14/10/2024FR000012548641 114107,10110XPAR
VINCI14/10/2024FR000012548625 504107,07980CEUX
VINCI14/10/2024FR00001254861 422107,08090TQEX
VINCI15/10/2024FR000012548668 592106,58170XPAR
VINCI15/10/2024FR000012548629 778106,59450CEUX
VINCI15/10/2024FR00001254863 685106,83250TQEX
VINCI16/10/2024FR000012548636 560107,13490XPAR
VINCI16/10/2024FR000012548620 073107,14340CEUX
VINCI16/10/2024FR00001254861 403107,22120TQEX
VINCI17/10/2024FR000012548665 599107,45710XPAR
VINCI17/10/2024FR000012548619 235107,51660CEUX
VINCI17/10/2024FR00001254861 044107,32070TQEX
VINCI18/10/2024FR000012548642 748107,20130XPAR
VINCI18/10/2024FR000012548619 247107,18500CEUX
VINCI18/10/2024FR00001254862 015107,12280TQEX
      
  TOTAL378 019107,0680 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

