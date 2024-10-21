Nanterre, October 21st, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 14th to October 18th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 14th to October 18th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 14/10/2024 FR0000125486 41 114 107,10110 XPAR VINCI 14/10/2024 FR0000125486 25 504 107,07980 CEUX VINCI 14/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 422 107,08090 TQEX VINCI 15/10/2024 FR0000125486 68 592 106,58170 XPAR VINCI 15/10/2024 FR0000125486 29 778 106,59450 CEUX VINCI 15/10/2024 FR0000125486 3 685 106,83250 TQEX VINCI 16/10/2024 FR0000125486 36 560 107,13490 XPAR VINCI 16/10/2024 FR0000125486 20 073 107,14340 CEUX VINCI 16/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 403 107,22120 TQEX VINCI 17/10/2024 FR0000125486 65 599 107,45710 XPAR VINCI 17/10/2024 FR0000125486 19 235 107,51660 CEUX VINCI 17/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 044 107,32070 TQEX VINCI 18/10/2024 FR0000125486 42 748 107,20130 XPAR VINCI 18/10/2024 FR0000125486 19 247 107,18500 CEUX VINCI 18/10/2024 FR0000125486 2 015 107,12280 TQEX TOTAL 378 019 107,0680

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

