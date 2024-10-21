Vastned Belgium: Interim statement of the Board of Directors as at 30 September 2024

On 25 September 2024, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium approved the proposed reverse cross-border legal merger at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. Hereby, Vastned Retail, the current Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium, will merge with and into Vastned Belgium. The proposed merger will take effect on 1 January 2025 1 .

. On 25 September 2024, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium approved the distribution of an intermediary dividend (tussentijds dividend) for a gross amount of € 1.00 per share under the condition precedent of the proposed merger not proceeding. The coupon of this intermediary dividend was detached on 27 September 2024 and will be paid on 7 January 2025 to the pre-merger shareholders of Vastned Belgium.

EPRA earnings of € 1.92 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2024, compared to € 2.10 per share for the same period of previous financial year.

The Board of Directors of Vastned Belgium decided to proceed with the distribution of an interim dividend for a gross amount of € 2.30 per share, payable on 22 November 2024.

Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio (0.47%) compared to the previous financial year.

€ 44.7 million of unused credit facilities available for use.

1 If the conditions precedent are met or expired.

