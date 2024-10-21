Minuteman Press Franchise in Coquitlam, B.C. Moves to New Location

COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Wilms is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Coquitlam, British Columbia since August of 2014. Steve has actually been a part of the business for 20 years, as he says, “I started as a Graphic Designer, then Manager, then Partner, and I eventually purchased the business from the previous owner.”

Today, Minuteman Press in Coquitlam has a new home. Steve has moved the business to brand new facility located at 6 - 211 Schoolhouse St., Coquitlam, B.C. V3K 4X9. Steve shares, “We’d been in our previous location for almost 17 years. When we first got there, we figured there would be no way we’d ever outgrow that space, but we did! Our old space was limiting our growth. We were unable to fit new equipment that we wanted to add. Our new space is about 50% larger, with a much better production-oriented layout.”

Steve continues, “It’s certainly nice to have a blank canvas to plan workflow but the key is adaptability. Equipment changes, products change, staff changes, and the workflow that may work on day one may be completely different from year 5 or year 10.”



Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Steve Wilms inside the lobby of his new facility located at 6 - 211 Schoolhouse St. in Coquitlam, B.C.

Steve shares his top keys to growth over the past two years:

“The Internet Marketing Program is a no-brainer. The expertise that Minuteman Press International has gained by managing the Google Ads program in-house is invaluable; it’s arguably our number one tool for adding customers.

We are consistent with our email blasts, which builds awareness of the different products and services we offer to our existing clients.

We’ve made several acquisitions over the years; the ROI on those is unmatched.”



Steve continues, “Promotional products have been a huge growth area for us. It may seem daunting when you first get into it, but the more knowledge you gain about how the industry works, the better you’re able to sell to your customer. The average order sizes are relatively large, and from our clients’ point of view it seems natural that it would be a service we offer.”

“What we produce is so much bigger than most people realize. It’s not just stationary and business cards, it’s signage, packaging, labels, apparel, swag. Traditional print is just one part of being a marketing service provider.”

Steve reflects on 10 years as an owner and 20 years of being a part of a business that is still growing and thriving today. He says, “During my time as an employee, I saw first-hand the benefits to the Minuteman Press franchise model. The leverage that our worldwide presence gives us helps immensely with suppliers and vendors. There is a wealth of institutional knowledge that is shared at the World Expos and President’s Club meetings. When it came time to transition from employee to owner, there was no doubt that Minuteman Press was the right choice.”

Steve concludes with the following advice for others: “You get what you put into your business. When you’re a business owner, the success and fulfilment you get is directly tied to the effort and energy you put in. My advice is to be adaptable. Change is inevitable, especially in business. Keep an open mind and keep learning.”

For more information about Minuteman Press in Coquitlam, B.C., visit https://minuteman.com/ca/locations/bc/coquitlam/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.ca

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1add22f1-1940-44c1-9bf5-85efe5b423bd