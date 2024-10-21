LINCOLN TECH ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA & GENESIS MOTOR AMERICA; TRAINING OFFERED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO STUDENTS

PARSIPPANY, NJ – October 21, 2024, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has partnered with Hyundai Motor America (HMA) & Genesis Motor America (GMA) to launch two new employer-specific training programs. These programs will supplement Lincoln Tech’s Automotive Service Technology programs across the country and help students build skills on Hyundai/Genesis equipment and systems, while helping the employer build its technician workforce.

Interested students will have the chance to select between the Hyundai Performance Institute Technician Student Program or the Genesis Technician Student Academy.* Both are employer-funded, meaning Lincoln Tech students will have no additional expense to pursue this supplemental training. The web-based training helps future technicians begin their technician certification process before getting hired at a dealership, where a student will gain additional experience through hands-on practice at a Hyundai or Genesis retailer.

These self-paced online programs are the same resources used by already-employed Hyundai and Genesis technicians. With more than 675,000 Automotive Technician positions projected to become available around the country by 2032**, including many at Hyundai and Genesis dealerships, programs like these have become popular, innovative ways to help employers maintain steady pipelines of trained applicants.

Lincoln Tech students enrolled in Automotive Service Technology training can add the Hyundai or Genesis option to their program at no additional cost and build manufacturer-specific career skills while also enjoying employer discounts on Sonic Tool kits.

“We’re pleased to add Hyundai & Genesis to our family of hiring partners,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Hundreds of Lincoln Tech graduates have gone on to work for Hyundai or Genesis dealerships up until now, and this program now both accelerates their potential hiring process while also providing Hyundai with new technicians who already have experience working on their specific technologies. These technicians will need less time to ‘ramp up’ to Certified Technician status, and will play key roles helping Hyundai and Genesis continue to grow.”

“Empowering the next generation of technicians, our partnership with Lincoln Technical Institute is more than just education,” says Randy Parker, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “It's a commitment to excellence and a brighter future. Together, we're not just offering training, we're igniting passion and driving the industry forward. Here's to the journey of discovery, the hands that will shape tomorrow, and the partnership that makes it all possible.”

To help support the program, Hyundai has donated vehicles for training purposes at both Lincoln Tech’s Philadelphia, PA and East Point, GA campuses and a donation of Hyundai scan tools was received by Lincoln Tech’s Queens, NY, Philadelphia, PA and East Point, GA campuses. Lincoln Tech’s Automotive Service Technology program is also available at campuses in Columbia, MD; Denver, CO; East Windsor, CT; Grand Prairie, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Mahwah, NJ; Melrose Park, IL; Nashville, TN; and Union, NJ.

* Must meet dealer terms and conditions.

** Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of August 28, 2024.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Scott Watkins

swatkins@lincolntech.edu