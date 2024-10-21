K. Hovnanian® Homes Recognized with Department of Energy Housing Innovation Award

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian® Homes is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized their Phoenix Division as a 2024 Housing Innovation award winner for homebuilding excellence at their Edgewood Estates project.

This prestigious national award is given to leading homebuilders for their achievements in crafting Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH). A home built to the DOE ZERH standard is designed to reduce energy consumption so that if a homeowner decided to add a renewable energy system, the amount of energy produced would offset the amount of energy used in that home.

These homes must meet the DOE ZERH National Program Requirements’ rigorous efficiency and performance criteria and be verified by a qualified third-party as part of their certification process; with their meticulous approach to energy efficiency in new-construction homebuilding, K. Hovnanian’s Phoenix Division was determined to exemplify industry-leading energy efficiency, indoor air quality, comfort, and construction quality.

On October 2, 2024 during the Housing Innovation Awards Ceremony at the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance High Performance Home Builder Summit 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT, the division was recognized for their efforts to improve building performance using off-the-shelf technologies, like spray foam insulation and heat pump water heaters.

On November 6, 2024, K Hovnanian Homes’ Phoenix Division will also be recognized by Salt River Project (SRP), the area’s local utility provider, at SRP’s annual Champions of Sustainability Awards. As a participant in the SRP Business Solutions ™ Program, the division will be awarded for outstanding achievements in electrification, energy efficiency, and clean energy.

Learn more about K. Hovnanian’s energy-efficient homes in Arizona at www.khov.com/az.

Edgewood Estates is offered by K. Hovnanian at Edgewood, LLC. ©2024 K. Hovnanian Arizona Operations, LLC; ROC 188563. ©2024 K. Hovnanian Arizona New GC, LLC; ROC 277023. See a sales consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes and Brighton Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.