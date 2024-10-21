Climate Tech VC Cerulean Ventures to Hold Biodiversity Roundtable during UN Biodiversity COP 16, Cali, Colombia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerulean Ventures, a climate tech venture capital firm operating in the trillion dollar annual climate finance sector, will hold a roundtable at Bloom 24 on Friday, October 25th titled: “Investing in Technology for a Nature Positive Economy.”

Cerulean Ventures is a leading investor in market-based solutions to value nature, define and document environmental assets and center biodiversity as a measure of ecosystem health and nature-positive business practices. Cerulean Ventures co-founders Matthew Stotts and Jahed Momand will be participating in the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, COP 16 as blue zone delegates. Cerulean was also a participant at the Biodiversity COP 15 in Montréal in 2022.



“We are proud to lead this discussion during the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, COP 16,” said Jahed Momand, general partner of Cerulean Ventures. “Cerulean’s climate tech thesis is to invest venture capital in software businesses that connect the global economy for nature-positive outcomes.”

Matthew and Jahed’s work with the Cerulean Ventures portfolio of climate tech entrepreneurs deepens the general partners' years of work on biodiversity, nature-based solutions, decarbonization, circular economy, decentralized energy and global networks for coordinating climate finance and accounting. Cerulean’s portfolio of investments include highly-scalable software and data for sustainable supply chains, financial technology for carbon and energy markets, and several innovations in climate finance.



About Cerulean Ventures

https://cerulean.vc/

Cerulean Ventures invests in pre-seed and seed stage Climate FinTech, SaaS and blockchain businesses tapping into the network effects of nature, renewable energy and climate-positive economies. Cerulean finds earth-scale (global) technology opportunities in areas like renewable energy, blue carbon, reforestation, biodiversity and regenerative agriculture, as well as decarbonization, circularity and sustainability across industry, manufacturing, transportation, construction, and supply chains.