NAACP Butte County Chapter Recognizes Cal Water with Award for Commitment to Supporting Oroville, Chico Communities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYSE: CWT—For the utility’s commitment to improving the lives of those in its local communities, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Butte County Chapter has honored California Water Service (Cal Water) with the 2024 Excellence in Community Grants & Scholarships Award.

The award recognizes Cal Water’s efforts to invest in the future of Butte County’s youth. Cal Water, which provides water utility service to Chico and Oroville in Butte County, has sponsored NAACP events to raise funds for student scholarships annually for the past three years. The utility also offers a yearly College Scholarship Program to students in its service areas seeking higher education and its annual Firefighter Grant Program. In total, Cal Water has contributed more than $500,000 in Butte County through these initiatives over the past five years.

“Part of our purpose is to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve, and beyond providing the safe, clean, and reliable drinking water our customers count on, we are dedicated to helping some of our local best and brightest achieve their educational goals and supporting the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect us every day,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “We are honored to receive this recognition by the NAACP Butte County Chapter as a testament to not only our commitment to those we serve but also our collaborative working relationship with our community partners.”

“California Water Service has shown outstanding dedication to our community through its generous support of grants and scholarships,” said Janet Goodson, NAACP Butte County Chapter President. “This award is a testament to Cal Water’s commitment to empowering our youth and fostering positive change. Its contributions are instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of social justice and educational equity.”

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2 million people statewide through 497,700 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,100+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434