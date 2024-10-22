GURU Organic Energy Achieves Impressive 69% Growth on Amazon Prime Day 2024 Driven by Successful GURU Zero Launch

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, is thrilled to announce remarkable growth in the United States during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Building on the successful launch of its GURU Zero line on Amazon in September, the brand achieved strong gains in both sales and units sold, reinforcing its position as a leader in the organic energy drink market.





During Prime Day, GURU posted a 69% increase in sales over last year, setting a new record. GURU’s outstanding performance led to front page visibility in several key energy drink categories, including clean, natural, and zero-sugar energy drinks.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, commented: “Our performance on Amazon Prime Day reflects the growing momentum of our GURU Zero lineup in the U.S. since its launch. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier energy drink options, and our zero-sugar products resonate strongly with those looking for clean, organic alternatives without artificial sweeteners. We’re thrilled by the positive response from U.S. consumers and remain committed to expanding our reach in this fast-growing market.”





Successful Launch of GURU Zero

The GURU Zero Sugar line, which launched in the U.S. on Amazon in September, has been a key driver of the Company's recent growth. With its unique formula free of sucralose and aspartame, GURU Zero addresses the growing demand for sugar-free, organic energy drinks. As consumer demand for healthier, sugar-free options continues to grow, GURU is perfectly positioned to lead the shift to cleaner, organic energy alternatives.

The early success of the Wild Berry flavor in Quebec, Canada, helped pave the way for the introduction of Wild Berry, Wild Strawberry Watermelon, and Wild Ruby Red on Amazon in the U.S., where they have quickly gained popularity among health-conscious consumers. In its first three weeks, the GURU Zero variety pack drove strong initial sales, with many consumers trying the product for the first time. This momentum continued into October, with the Zero variety pack emerging as GURU’s top-selling SKU for the month so far. Consumer reviews have been highly positive, with feedback focusing on the great taste, the absence of sugar, and the appreciation for no jitters or crashes.





Strategic Learnings and Focus

This Prime Day success underscores GURU’s commitment to expanding its presence in the highly competitive zero-sugar segment, which continues to grow rapidly in the U.S. energy drink market. The early success of the Zero variety pack is particularly promising, marking the strongest variety pack launch for GURU to date. With the early success of GURU Zero, the company is poised to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding U.S. zero-sugar energy drink segment.

Looking ahead to key retail opportunities during the upcoming holiday season, GURU is well positioned to build on its growing momentum and further strengthen its position in the U.S. market. GURU's unique value proposition of offering organic, sugar-free energy drinks without artificial sweeteners such as sucralose and aspartame sets it apart in a crowded marketplace.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended July 13, 2024, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago.

