Weight Management Report 2024: Consumer Mindsets & Actions - Market-Level Nuances on Weight, Dieting and Exercise

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management: Consumer Mindsets & Actions - Market-Level Nuances on Weight, Dieting, & Exercise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will be your efficient, go-to resource for market-level insights into how consumers approach weight loss and weight management - exploring the topic of weight globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries.

The report explores weight-management goals, attitudes, and actions (including diet and exercise), and how these vary around the world. This report also includes a global profile of weight-focused dieters to uncover useful insights and understanding for effective communication.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

Concern and prevalence of overweight/obesity

Where overweight/obesity falls compared to other issues

Weight management goals

Changing attitudes towards weight loss/management

Dieting efforts

Consumer attitudes and actions around weight loss

How weight contributes to overall health

Consumer disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps

Exercise and product choice related to weight

Consumer profile: Weight-Focused Dieters

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Methodology

Executive Overview and Summary of Findings

Consumers' Current Focus on Weight Management

How Weight Fits in the Health Equation

Consumer Disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps

Consumers' Attitudes Towards Weight

Taking Action: Exercise and Product Choice Related to Weight

Consumer Profile: Understanding Weight-Focused Dieters

Countries Covered

USA

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

France

Germany

UK

Russia

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

India

Pakistan

Australia

China

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Taiwan

South Korea

