Weight Management Report 2024: Consumer Mindsets & Actions - Market-Level Nuances on Weight, Dieting and Exercise

This report will be your efficient, go-to resource for market-level insights into how consumers approach weight loss and weight management - exploring the topic of weight globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries.
The report explores weight-management goals, attitudes, and actions (including diet and exercise), and how these vary around the world. This report also includes a global profile of weight-focused dieters to uncover useful insights and understanding for effective communication.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
- Concern and prevalence of overweight/obesity
- Where overweight/obesity falls compared to other issues
- Weight management goals
- Changing attitudes towards weight loss/management
- Dieting efforts
- Consumer attitudes and actions around weight loss
- How weight contributes to overall health
- Consumer disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps
- Exercise and product choice related to weight
- Consumer profile: Weight-Focused Dieters
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction and Methodology
- Executive Overview and Summary of Findings
- Consumers' Current Focus on Weight Management
- How Weight Fits in the Health Equation
- Consumer Disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps
- Consumers' Attitudes Towards Weight
- Taking Action: Exercise and Product Choice Related to Weight
- Consumer Profile: Understanding Weight-Focused Dieters
Countries Covered
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Russia
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Nigeria
- India
- Pakistan
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Taiwan
- South Korea
