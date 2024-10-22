Marex Group Plc to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings on November 7, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 third quarter results before market open on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/ .

A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35bc4ad5c3ed48f8b2e48ab5dbfeb65e

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. Enabling access to 58 exchanges, the Group provides coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging, and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, serving over 4,000 active clients and executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.