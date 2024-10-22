RTI Joins the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, has become the first DDS vendor to be named as a CNA by the CVE® Program . This designation showcases RTI’s commitment to system integrity by identifying vulnerabilities early, offering enhanced protection for customers. RTI will continue to adopt best cybersecurity practices which includes a secure coding standard, static and dynamic analysis tools, and extended endurance testing to improve systems across industries such as defense, medical, and automotive.

RTI Connext® , based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , is the trusted industry solution that delivers reliability, security, and real-time performance essential for highly distributed autonomous systems. As a CNA, RTI has established a vulnerability management and notification process to monitor and notify customers of any known vulnerabilities that may affect systems using RTI software. The goal is to ensure that Connext users receive the information needed to properly assess their impact, through well established mechanisms, and that solutions are provided in a timely manner.

“By enhancing our visibility and control over the CVE publication process, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering top-notch cybersecurity for our customers,” said David Barnett, VP of Products and Markets at RTI. “This initiative will streamline our disclosure process, making it easier for users to access crucial information about vulnerabilities through a trusted, recognized platform. Our priority is ensuring the security of our customers' systems, and we are committed to providing the best solutions to protect them against evolving threats.”

CVE is an international initiative that relies on the community to identify and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Once discovered, vulnerabilities are assigned and published in the CVE List. CNAs are organizations responsible for the regular assignment of CVE IDs to vulnerabilities, and for creating and publishing information about the risk in the associated CVE Record.

Securing autonomous and intelligent systems requires constant and careful architecting of the entire framework. RTI enables customers to design robust, reliable systems that safeguard without sacrificing real-time performance. Whether it is a large application running on powerful hardware or an embedded application running on a resource-constrained device, RTI has the industry-leading security solutions for intelligent distributed systems.

For more information about RTI’s approach to vulnerability detection and management, please visit the policy page . To learn more about RTI’s security offerings, please visit our website .

