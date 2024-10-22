ECD Auto Design Unveils First Built-for-Inventory Classic Land Rover 4x4 and Debuts a New Custom Dashboard

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world-renowned leader in custom luxury vehicle restoration, is proud to announce the release of its first built-for-inventory custom Land Rover, a milestone in meeting client demand. This landmark vehicle highlights ECD's commitment to evolving with client needs and delivering ready-to-drive classics that combine iconic design with modern luxury while offering an alternative to lengthy custom builds.

Recognizing a growing demand for immediately available restored vehicles, ECD's new inventory model has allocated a small percentage of the production line for building limited production run vehicles that are ready for delivery. With pricing starting at $249,995, this new offering has taken the best of ECD’s 600 vehicle build history, and created eight unique builds, providing a meticulously crafted vehicle, at a great price without the wait. The first build is off a Series frame, however, the range of built for inventory vehicles will expand beyond and include later models of Defenders as well.

In addition to shorter wait times, ECD recognizes the demand for some customization such as paint color. This option is still available on these vehicles with reduced wait times as they enter that stage of production.

“We're always listening to what our clients want,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. “This built-for-inventory Land Rover 4x4 allows our customers the freedom to enjoy a premium restomod without the standard build time. It’s the perfect solution for those who value quality, craftsmanship, and immediate access to their dream vehicle.”

A Closer Look at the Land Rover Build

The first pre-built custom Land Rover 4x4 to hit the ECD market is painted in stunning Santorini Black and equipped with an LS3 6.2L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a powerful and exhilarating driving experience. The vehicle boasts heavy-duty axles, disc brakes, and an extended-range fuel tank for long-lasting adventures.

Designed with modern versatility and safety in mind, the build includes a 6-point full external roll cage, a NAS-style rear bumper, and a swing-away wheel carrier. Attention to detail extends to every element, from the body-colored grille and light surrounds to the seamless integration of a Raptor liner-coated chassis for added durability.

Luxury Meets Functionality Inside

Inside, the vehicle offers a seating configuration of 2+2+4, with Corbeau Sport seats wrapped in luxurious black leather, featuring fluted horizontal stitch patterns for an elegant touch. The middle and rear seats mirror the same exquisite craftsmanship, designed for maximum comfort with heated front seats for added luxury.

The dashboard is a new ECD custom design featuring beautiful styling that brings the lines of the exterior inside and include all the upgrades of a luxury vehicle. The custom dash showcases Hot Rod-Style gauges, a tilting touchscreen stereo with CarPlay and Bluetooth, 4 large A/C vents, tilting steering column with headlight and wiper speed controls, ensuring the latest in automotive technology is at the driver’s fingertips.

Additional premium interior features include a MOMO Prototipo steering wheel wrapped in black leather with silver spokes, custom ECD center console with rear air conditioning, digital rearview mirror, back-up camera, and USB ports in both the front and rear, and a synthetic suede headliner.

Instantly Available, Yet Fully ECD

ECD’s inventory models maintain the company’s dedication to high-quality craftsmanship, innovation, and attention to detail, while providing the convenience of being ready for delivery. “Just because this vehicle is ready for immediate purchase, doesn’t mean we’ve compromised on quality,” said Wallace. “This Land Rover SUV still embodies the ECD tradition of blending heritage and luxury with modern performance.”

This pre-built vehicle offers an ideal solution for clients eager to drive away with a classic, yet modernized, adventure vehicle without the wait. With its blend of rugged performance, luxurious interior appointments, and cutting-edge technology, this model stands as a testament to ECD’s innovative approach to satisfying evolving customer expectations.

Specifications

Below are the specifications of ECD’s first built for inventory Land Rover 4x4 vehicle. Future vehicles will be built to their own specifications that may differ from this list.

Base Spec of Vehicle

Model: Land Rover Series

Engine: LS3 - 6.2L V8

Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic

Axles: Heavy Duty

Brakes: Disc

Caliper Color: Silver

Suspension: Stock - Road Suspension

Exhaust: Single Outlet, Left Side

Fuel Tank: Extended Range



Paint

Paint Finish: Gloss

Exterior Color: Santorini Black

Roof/Wheel Spats/Grille/Light Surrounds/Hinges/KBX Vent: Body Color

Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner

Mid-Row Seat Bracket Color: Body Color



Wheels, Tires & Accessories

Wheel Style and Size: 18 Inch Sawtooth - Black

Tire Specification: BF Goodrich All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps: SVX Tubular - Black

Checkers: Full Set - Black

Fender Air Intakes: KBX - Black

Exterior Door Handles: Stock - Black

Hinges: Stock - Painted in Body Color

Grill: Classic

Light Surrounds: Classic

Bumper: Classic with DRL's

Roll Cage: 6 Point - Full External

Rear Bumper: NAS Style

Swing Away Wheel Carrier

ECD Badging

Interior

Seat Layout: 2+2+4

Front Seats: Corbeau Sport Wrapped in Leather Fluted Vertical Lines on Middle Inserts

Middle Row Seats: Corbeau Sport Wrapped in Leather Fluted Vertical Lines on Middle Inserts

Load Area Seats: 4 jump seats

Heated Front Seats

Custom Stitch Pattern: Fluted Horizontal Lines

Leather Hydes: Royal - Black

Stitch Color: Black - Amann

Center Console: ECD Custom with Rear A/C Wrapped in Leather

Dash: ECD Custom Wrapped in Leather

Door Cards: Wrapped in Leather

Headliner: ECD - Black Synthetic Suede

Radio Console Color: Black Satin

Steering Wheel: MOMO Prototipo Wrapped in Black Leather with Silver Spokes

Gauges: Hot Rod - Black Faces, White Numbers & Silver Bezels

Carpet: Black

Rubber Mats: OEM All Around



I.C.E. & Electronics

Radio: Touchscreen Stereo, CarPlay & Bluetooth

Speakers: Pioneer

Subwoofer: 1 - Active Sub Under Seat

Rear AC

USB: 2 in Front & 2 in Rear of Center Console

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Audio

Misc: Power Front Window, Central Locking, Remote Locking and Alarm, Remote Start, Back-Up Sensor, Digital Rear View Mirror, Back-Up Cameras

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

