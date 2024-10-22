Cynomi Debuts vCISO Academy, Driving MSP Readiness for Next-Level Cybersecurity

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the launch of the first online vCISO Academy, a free, comprehensive professional learning hub designed to support service providers in establishing or expanding their vCISO services. The Academy equips managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) with the knowledge, tools, and training needed to meet the growing demand for strategic cybersecurity services, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the cybersecurity landscape today.

As cyberattacks on small and medium-sized businesses continue to rise, the need for expert security guidance has never been more important. Cynomi’s vCISO Academy offers essential resources to help service providers effectively integrate virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services into their offerings. By bridging the gap between what SMBs need and what MSPs currently offer, the vCISO Academy will play a vital role in improving cybersecurity practices across a wide range of industries.

"As cyberattacks increase in number and complexity, SMBs are facing a growing need for expert guidance to protect their businesses," said David Primor, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "Our vCISO Academy empowers MSPs and MSSPs to step up and meet this demand, providing them with the tools and resources they need to deliver the high-level security services their customers require."

The launch of the vCISO Academy aligns with the findings of the recent 2024 State of the Virtual CISO Report by Cynomi, which shows a rapidly growing market for vCISO services. According to the report, 94% of MSPs and MSSPs recognize the rising demand for vCISO services, with 98% of those not currently offering them planning to launch such services in the future. 74% of service providers expect to offer vCISO services by the end of 2025, underscoring the momentum behind this cybersecurity trend.

The vCISO Academy plays a key role in Cynomi's mission to ensure that every organization, regardless of size, has access to CISO-level cybersecurity expertise. By empowering MSPs and MSSPs with the necessary skills and knowledge to offer vCISO services, the Cynomi vCISO Academy is helping service providers meet the security needs of a broader client base. This initiative supports Cynomi’s larger vision of creating a more secure business ecosystem, where advanced cybersecurity practices are accessible to all.

For more information about the vCISO Academy and how to enroll, please visit: https://www.cynomi.com/academy.

About Cynomi

Cynomi's vCISO platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs, and consultancies to offer structured cybersecurity services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge, Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.

The company was founded by David Primor, a former Lt. Colonel in IDF unit 8200 and the Technology Executive Director of Israel's cyber authority, and Roy Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur who founded and headed Oxford University's startup incubator. Cynomi has offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA. To learn more about Cynomi's solution for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com