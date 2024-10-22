Lab Consumables Business Research Report 2024-2030 with Focus on 350+ Select Players Including Thermo Fisher Scientific, VITLAB, Bellco Glass, Eppendorf and BRAND Scientific Equipment Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Consumables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lab Consumables is estimated at US$12.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The manufacturing and supply of lab consumables have evolved significantly with advancements in technology and materials science. Innovations such as automation in production, the use of high-grade polymers, and improvements in design have enhanced the performance and usability of these items. For instance, modern pipette tips are now designed to reduce the risk of contamination and improve accuracy in liquid handling.

Similarly, advancements in sterile packaging and materials used for gloves and other protective gear have greatly enhanced safety standards in labs. Additionally, the integration of sustainability practices, like the development of biodegradable or recyclable consumables, is becoming increasingly important as laboratories seek to minimize their environmental footprint. This evolution reflects a broader trend towards improving lab efficiency and safety while addressing environmental concerns.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$9.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Research Organizations & Institutes End-Use segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $3.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bellco Glass Inc, BRAND Scientific Equipment Private Limited, Camlab Ltd, and more.

Key Questions Answered:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 929 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Lab Consumables: A Prelude

Global Economic Update

Lab Consumables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand

Growth in 3D Cell Culture Markets to Boost Demand

Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 - 2026

Growing Focus on Next Generation Sequencing to Accelerate Consumption

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

Global Bio-Pharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2020 and 2026

Increasing Application of Chromatography Spurs Demand for Chromatography Consumables

Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma Sector Presents Opportunities

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Expanding Presence of Contact Research Organizations to Drive Demand for Various Lab Consumables

Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market in US$ Billion: 2020-2026

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO Penetration

Lab Consumables Enjoy Demand amid Growing Investments in Biotechnology R&D

Growing Importance of Sustainability in Lab Consumables

Tip Re-Use Gains Focus

Innovations in Pipette Tip Technology Supports Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP across Select Countries

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Lab 4.0 to Reduce Consumption of Lab Consumables

Custom Manufacturing Advantageous for Labs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 353 Featured)

Bellco Glass Inc

BRAND Scientific Equipment Private Limited

Camlab Ltd

Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Crystalgen Inc

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Edulab

Eppendorf SE

Pathtech

Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd

SKS Science Products

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Starlab Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VITLAB GmbH

