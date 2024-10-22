To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

22 October 2024

Announcement no. 13/2024

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2024

As a consequence of the bank's good performance in the first nine months of 2024, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 225-250 million.

Most recently, in company announcement no. 07/2024 of 24 July 2024, the bank announced expectations for 2024 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 200-240 million.

The Report for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 6 November 2024.

