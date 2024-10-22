Clark Brings Together High School Educators Across DC Region for Crafting Futures Event

Washington, DC, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 16, Clark Construction Group hosted an event for high school educators entitled Crafting Futures. Planned in partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the event was an impactful step toward addressing the projected workforce shortage facing our nation’s construction and infrastructure market, by helping career counselors, STEM teachers, and internship and apprenticeship coordinators get smart about construction and gain a better understanding of the skilled trades and rewarding career paths in our industry.

During this region-wide event, Clark welcomed 80 local high school educators from schools throughout the District, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Fairfax County, Arlington County, and the Cities of Alexandria and Falls Church to the District E event space adjacent to Capital One Arena.

Throughout the multifaceted event, Clark highlighted alternative pathways for young people to enter the workforce, gain valuable skills, and get on a path to self-sufficiency – without a college degree. The event was also designed to help the company establish a network of advocates in the school system and give them the tools to guide interested students toward in-demand careers in the skilled trades, growing the industry's future talent pipeline.

Crafting Futures’ attendees heard from guest speakers including Clark Construction CEO Robby Moser, MSE President of Venues Jordan Silberman, and Associated Builders and Contractors CraftMasters Training Program Director Don Ellis, as well as panelists from First Choice Construction, Manganaro, and Archkey/Mona Electric Group, who shared perspectives on the respective fields and their own career journey. They also participated in an Educators Resource Expo with more than 20 local trade contractors and community and workforce organizations, as well as an active jobsite tour.

"Crafting Futures was an incredible opportunity to connect with employers in the construction field and explore the diverse career paths available for young people in the skilled trades," responded Bridget Flaherty, an Out-of-School Program Manager with Worksource Montgomery and attendee of the event. "One of the highlights for me was touring a job site... It was a fantastic way to see firsthand the work being done and understand the skills needed in this dynamic field! I’m excited to continue building these connections and learning more about how we can support the next generation in discovering fulfilling careers."

During the behind-the-scenes tour of Clark’s 600 Fifth project site in downtown DC, which is currently being repositioned to Class A office space, attendees spoke with foremen from several key trades, including plumbing, mechanical, electric, steel, and drywall, who shared insights about their roles on the project and personal journeys in construction. This helped connect participants to the real-world impact of skilled trades and provided a deeper understanding of the diverse career paths available in the industry.

Crafting Futures educated attendees on the increasing demand for skilled workers as a large percentage of trade professionals approach retirement and the industry steadily grows. Among the fastest-growing market sectors in the country, the industry creates nearly $2 trillion of assets each year and employs close to 8 million men and women nationwide, including more than 300,000 construction professionals in the DC/Baltimore Metropolitan region.

“It’s estimated that the industry will need approximately 13 million skilled professionals to meet future construction demands over the next decade,” said Kris Manning, infrastructure COO with Clark Construction. “The need for skilled talent to drive our nation’s growth has never been higher, making now the perfect time to build a rewarding and impactful career in the construction industry.”

Construction spending is expected to increase by over $1 trillion over the next decade, leading to a greater demand for a skilled workforce to support these opportunities. Significant federal investments, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS Act, are fueling the demand for skilled labor to help modernize the country’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airports, and develop essential data and advanced manufacturing facilities.

Through events like Crafting Futures, Clark is working to ensure educators and new generations are informed of the vast opportunities and fulfilling careers available within the skilled trades and understand the tangible steps to building a career in the industry.

Participating local trade contractors and community and workforce organizations included:

ABC Metro Washington CraftMasters Academy

ACE Mentor Program of Greater Washington

American Iron Works

ArchKey/Mona Electric Group

Building Trades

C3M Power Systems

C.J. Coakley Co.

Clark Concrete

Clark Foundations

Clark Water

First Choice Construction

Glass and Metals

Jefferson Millwork and Design

Kirila Earthworks

Manganaro Building Group

Montgomery College

Otis Elevator

Prince George’s Community College

Ruppert Landscape

Shapiro & Duncan

Shirley Contracting Company

SteelFab

W.E. Bowers

